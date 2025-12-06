Live results: Jai Opetaia KOs Huseyin Cinkara to retain title – Video

Jai Opetaia faces Huseyin Cinkara on Saturday, December 6, live from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia. The two fighters square off in a 12-round championship bout, with Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title on the line.
Sydney’s 30-year-old southpaw Opetaia (28-0, 22 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his 200-pound belt during his second reign. German-born, Türkiye-based 40-year-old Cinkara (23-0, 19 KOs) makes his first bid to become champion.
On the Opetaia vs Cinkara undercard, Max McIntyre (8-0, 7 KOs) and Jed Morris (8-2, 7 KOs) clash for the WBC Australasian super middleweight title. A super lightweight contest pits Jake Wyllie (18-2, 16 KOs) against Paul Fleming (28-1-1, 18 KOs).
A heavyweight matchup features Teremoana Teremoana (8-0, 8 KOs) against German Garcia Montes (9-6, 9 KOs). Also on the card is a super welterweight battle between Benny Mahoney (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Winston Hill (7-0, 6 KOs).
Additionally, Jason Moloney (27-4, 19 KOs) meets Herlan Gomez (14-2, 10 KOs) at bantamweight, and Jack Gregory (7-1, 2 KOs) takes on Hayden Emmerson (9-3-1, 6 KOs) at super middleweight.
Opetaia vs Cinkara results
Get Opetaia vs Cinkara full fight card results below.
Main Card
- Jai Opetaia def. Huseyin Cinkara by KO (R8, 0:56) | Watch video
- Max McIntyre def. Jed Morris by TKO (R4, 3:00)
- Jake Wyllie vs. Paul Fleming – split draw (93-97, 100-90, 95-95)
- Teremoana Teremoana def. German Garcia Montes by KO (R1, 2:37)
- Benny Mahoney def. Winston Hill by TKO (R6, 0:36)
- Jason Moloney def. Herlan Gomez by TKO (R4, 2:45)
- Jack Gregory vs. Hayden Emmerson – majority draw (94-96, 95-95, 95-95)
Prelims
- Austin Aokuso def. Emmanuel Danso by TKO (R2, 2:59)
- Taylah Gentzen def. Jessica Adams by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)
Opetaia vs Cinkara live blog
Jai Opetaia KOs Huseyin Cinkar to retain title
Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) knocks out Huseyin Cinkara (23-1, 19 KOs) in the eighth round to make the fourth successful defense of his 200-pound title during his second reign.
The 30-year-old Sydney southpaw Opetaia dropped his German-born, Türkiye-based 40-year-old opponent, Cinkara, with a left hand.
Max McIntyre TKOs Jed Morris in fourth round
Max McIntyre (9-0, 8 KOs) defeats Jed Morris (8-3, 7 KOs) by fourth-round TKO in their middleweight bout for the WBC Australasian title.
Jake Wyllie vs Paul Fleming ends in draw
Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) and Paul Fleming (28-1-2, 18 KOs) fight to a split draw. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, one judge scored the fight 97-93 for Fleming, one scored it 100-90 for Wyllie, and the third scored it 95-95.
Teremoana Teremoana KOs German Garcia Montes in first round
Teremoana Teremoana (9-0, 9 KOs) defeats German Garcia Montes (9-7, 9 KOs) by knockout in the first round at heavyweight.
Benny Mahoney stops Winston Hill in six rounds
Benny Mahoney (16-0-1, 9 KOs) dominates, drops, and stops Winston Hill (7-1, 6 KOs) in the sixth round at super welterweight. With the win, Mahoney claims the IBF Pan Pacific title.
Jason Moloney TKOs Herlan Gomez in fourth round
Former champion Jason Moloney (28-4, 20 KOs) defeats Herlan Gomez (14-3, 10 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at bantamweight. With the win, Moloney bounces back from two straight defeats against Tenshin Nasukawa and Yoshiki Takei.
Jack Gregory vs Hayden Emmerson ends in draw
Jack Gregory (7-1-1, 2 KOs) and Hayden Emmerson (9-3-2, 6 KOs) fight to a majority draw in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. One judge scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Emmerson, while the other two judges scored it 95-95.
Austin Aokuso stops Emmanuel Danso in second round
Austin Aokuso (10-0, 4 KOs) defeats Emmanuel Danso (36-11, 30 KOs) by second-round TKO at light heavyweight. The official time was 2:59 of the round.
Taylah Gentzen defeats Jessica Adams by decision
In the event opener, Taylah Gentzen (8-1, 3 KOs) defeats Jessica Adams (3-4-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at lightweight, the judges scored it 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75.
Opetaia vs Cinkara: How to watch and start time
Opetaia vs Cinkara airs live on Stan in Australia and on UFC Fight Pass in other countries. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be helpful for streaming from a different location.
The local start time in Australia is 5:30 p.m. AEDT. In the U.S., the main card begins at 1:30 a.m. ET, while in the UK, it starts at 6:30 a.m. GMT. The prelims start an hour earlier.
Very good service
Fourth round was called short, bell rang still had just under a minute remaining in the round ? No clappers at the 10 second mark? Poor timekeeping.