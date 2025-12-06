Live results: Jai Opetaia KOs Huseyin Cinkara to retain title – Video

Jai Opetaia faces Huseyin Cinkara on Saturday, December 6, live from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia. The two fighters square off in a 12-round championship bout, with Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title on the line.

Sydney’s 30-year-old southpaw Opetaia (28-0, 22 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his 200-pound belt during his second reign. German-born, Türkiye-based 40-year-old Cinkara (23-0, 19 KOs) makes his first bid to become champion.

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On the Opetaia vs Cinkara undercard, Max McIntyre (8-0, 7 KOs) and Jed Morris (8-2, 7 KOs) clash for the WBC Australasian super middleweight title. A super lightweight contest pits Jake Wyllie (18-2, 16 KOs) against Paul Fleming (28-1-1, 18 KOs).

A heavyweight matchup features Teremoana Teremoana (8-0, 8 KOs) against German Garcia Montes (9-6, 9 KOs). Also on the card is a super welterweight battle between Benny Mahoney (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Winston Hill (7-0, 6 KOs).

Additionally, Jason Moloney (27-4, 19 KOs) meets Herlan Gomez (14-2, 10 KOs) at bantamweight, and Jack Gregory (7-1, 2 KOs) takes on Hayden Emmerson (9-3-1, 6 KOs) at super middleweight.

Opetaia vs Cinkara results

Get Opetaia vs Cinkara full fight card results below.

Main Card

Jai Opetaia def. Huseyin Cinkara by KO (R8, 0:56) | Watch video

Max McIntyre def. Jed Morris by TKO (R4, 3:00)

Jake Wyllie vs. Paul Fleming – split draw (93-97, 100-90, 95-95)

Teremoana Teremoana def. German Garcia Montes by KO (R1, 2:37)

Benny Mahoney def. Winston Hill by TKO (R6, 0:36)

Jason Moloney def. Herlan Gomez by TKO (R4, 2:45)

Jack Gregory vs. Hayden Emmerson – majority draw (94-96, 95-95, 95-95)

Prelims

Austin Aokuso def. Emmanuel Danso by TKO (R2, 2:59)

Taylah Gentzen def. Jessica Adams by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)

Opetaia vs Cinkara live blog December 6, 2025 6:24 AM EST Jai Opetaia KOs Huseyin Cinkar to retain title Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) knocks out Huseyin Cinkara (23-1, 19 KOs) in the eighth round to make the fourth successful defense of his 200-pound title during his second reign.



The 30-year-old Sydney southpaw Opetaia dropped his German-born, Türkiye-based 40-year-old opponent, Cinkara, with a left hand. December 6, 2025 5:26 AM EST Max McIntyre TKOs Jed Morris in fourth round Max McIntyre (9-0, 8 KOs) defeats Jed Morris (8-3, 7 KOs) by fourth-round TKO in their middleweight bout for the WBC Australasian title. December 6, 2025 4:54 AM EST Jake Wyllie vs Paul Fleming ends in draw Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) and Paul Fleming (28-1-2, 18 KOs) fight to a split draw. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, one judge scored the fight 97-93 for Fleming, one scored it 100-90 for Wyllie, and the third scored it 95-95. December 6, 2025 3:48 AM EST Teremoana Teremoana KOs German Garcia Montes in first round Teremoana Teremoana (9-0, 9 KOs) defeats German Garcia Montes (9-7, 9 KOs) by knockout in the first round at heavyweight. December 6, 2025 2:47 AM EST Benny Mahoney stops Winston Hill in six rounds Benny Mahoney (16-0-1, 9 KOs) dominates, drops, and stops Winston Hill (7-1, 6 KOs) in the sixth round at super welterweight. With the win, Mahoney claims the IBF Pan Pacific title. December 6, 2025 2:14 AM EST Jason Moloney TKOs Herlan Gomez in fourth round Former champion Jason Moloney (28-4, 20 KOs) defeats Herlan Gomez (14-3, 10 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at bantamweight. With the win, Moloney bounces back from two straight defeats against Tenshin Nasukawa and Yoshiki Takei. December 6, 2025 1:36 AM EST Jack Gregory vs Hayden Emmerson ends in draw Jack Gregory (7-1-1, 2 KOs) and Hayden Emmerson (9-3-2, 6 KOs) fight to a majority draw in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. One judge scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Emmerson, while the other two judges scored it 95-95. December 6, 2025 12:26 AM EST Austin Aokuso stops Emmanuel Danso in second round Austin Aokuso (10-0, 4 KOs) defeats Emmanuel Danso (36-11, 30 KOs) by second-round TKO at light heavyweight. The official time was 2:59 of the round. December 6, 2025 12:05 AM EST Taylah Gentzen defeats Jessica Adams by decision In the event opener, Taylah Gentzen (8-1, 3 KOs) defeats Jessica Adams (3-4-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at lightweight, the judges scored it 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75. December 5, 2025 11:01 PM EST Opetaia vs Cinkara: How to watch and start time Opetaia vs Cinkara airs live on Stan in Australia and on UFC Fight Pass in other countries. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be helpful for streaming from a different location.



The local start time in Australia is 5:30 p.m. AEDT. In the U.S., the main card begins at 1:30 a.m. ET, while in the UK, it starts at 6:30 a.m. GMT. The prelims start an hour earlier.