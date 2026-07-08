Former champion Andy Ruiz Jr signs with Matchroom Boxing

Former three-belt unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing. His return to the ring is expected to be announced this week.

Mexican-American Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) claimed the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts in mid-2019, scoring a seventh-round TKO over Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

In their immediate rematch in December of the same year, the Imperial, California native lost the titles by unanimous decision.

“I’m so happy and thankful for signing with Matchroom and taking another step forward to continue my mission and become a two-time champion of the world for Mexico,” said Ruiz Jr. “I believe everything happens for a season, and I’m so grateful God is giving me a second opportunity to do everything right. Sometimes God breaks you to make you a better person and a better fighter.”

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“I made history with Matchroom and DAZN, and best believe we are going to do it again in God’s almighty name. Amen, baby, let’s go!”

“Thank you to all my coaches for still believing in me. We are going to make a big statement in the Heavyweight division.”

Ruiz was last in action almost two years ago when he fought Jarrell Miller to a majority draw. Prior to that, the 36-year-old earned a pair of unanimous decision victories against Luis Ortiz and Chris Arreola.

His next opponent, along with event details, are expected to be announced shortly.