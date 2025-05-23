Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer among bouts added to Paul-Chavez Jr undercard

The bout between Floyd Schofield and Tevin Farmer has been added, among other matchups, to the undercard of Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The event takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on June 28. The pair square off in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ steps through the ropes for the first time since last November, when he scored a unanimous decision against Rene Tellez Giron. The Austin-based 22-year-old was expected to challenge Shakur Stevenson for his WBC lightweight title in February, but the bout fell through after he fell ill and was hospitalized.

“First of all, I want to thank Golden Boy, MVP and DAZN for the opportunity to come back on this stacked card,” said Floyd Schofield Jr. “Sharing the ring with former world champ Tevin Farmer is a huge opportunity for me to silence those who doubt me and my skills, and I know that I will come out with the win.”

Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA looks to bounce back from three straight defeats. In his previous outing in March, the 34-year-old former super featherweight champion dropped a majority decision in a rematch with William Zepeda.

“‘Kid Austin’ is about to learn – my skills are different than anything he’s ever seen,” said Tevin Farmer. “I’m knocking him out to teach him a lesson.”

Also on Paul vs Chavez Jr undercard

Also added to the Paul vs Chavez Jr. undercard is a 10-round welterweight bout between Raul Curiel and Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez. Mexico’s Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) fought Alexis Rocha to a majority draw last December. Unbeaten Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs) of Uruguay stopped Alberto Mosquera in the third round in March.

As well, Avious Griffin and Julian Rodriguez go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Unbeaten Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN stopped Jose Luis Sanchez in the eighth round in February. Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs) of Hoboken, NJ defeated Quashawn Toler by unanimous decision last December, securing his second win in a row.

Plus, Naomy Valle and Ashley Felix meet in a six-rounder at light flyweight. Unbeaten Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) of Costa Rica is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Yelmy Sanchez Perez in March. Felix (7-3, 1 KO) of Mexico earned a unanimous decision over Abril Sanchez Torres in February.

The main event is a cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) of Mexico. In the co-feature, Mexico’s two-weight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO 200-pound belts against Miami-based former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) of Cuba.

Also on the card, former UFC and WBC champion Holly Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM, makes her return to boxing against Mexico’s unbeaten Yolanda Vega Ochoa (10-0, 1 KO) at lightweight.