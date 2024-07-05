Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal weigh-in video

A day before their boxing match, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal step on the scales to make it official. The old MMA rivals battle it out on July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal square off in a 10-round bout at light heavyweight. The weight limit is 175 lbs.

In the co-main event, two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs and Shane Mosley Jr clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. The weight limit is 168 lbs.

Also on the card, a six-round light heavyweight bout between Chris Avila and Anthony Pettis. Plus, Curmel Moton takes on Nikolai Buzolin in a six-rounder at lightweight and Amado Vargas faces Sean Garcia in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Devin Cushing and Manuel Correa go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

The Diaz vs Masvidal weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, July 5 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.