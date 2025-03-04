Video: ‘Fatal Fury’ press conference with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Teofimo Lopez

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez host a “Fatal Fury” press conference on Tuesday, March 4. The fighters preview their respective boxing bouts taking place in Times Square in New York City on May 2.

Atop the fight card, Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, CA goes up against Las Vegas’ former super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs). As well, San Francisco’s former two-weight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) takes on former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA.

Additionally, Brooklyn’s two-division champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) faces unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Lopez puts his WBO super lightweight title on the line.

The “Fatal Fury” press conference starts at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT.