Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero confirmed for early May in Times Square, NYC

Also confirmed for the event are Devin Haney against Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez versus Arnold Barboza Jr.

Boxing
By Parviz Iskenderov
Ryan Garcia during his boxing bout
Ryan Garcia during his bout against Oscar Duarte at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, USA, on December 2, 2023 | Golden Boy Promotions

The bout between Ryan Garcia and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is confirmed to headline a fight card on May 2 in Times Square, New York. The pair battle it out in a matchup scheduled for 12 rounds. The weight class is to be determined, with fighters potentially squaring off at super lightweight or welterweight.

The event is also set to feature a previously reported 12-round welterweight bout between Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez. Plus, Teofimo Lopez puts his WBO super lightweight title on the line in a 12-round world championship clash against Arnold Barboza Jr.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, announced the fight card titled “Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves” via social media.

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, CA is set for his first pro fight since taking on San Francisco’s Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) last April. His victory on the night was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test.

Former champion “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) from Las Vegas rebounded from a defeat against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, scoring a unanimous decision against Manuel Jaimes last September.

Former two-division champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) also hasn’t stepped through the ropes since their fight with Garcia. Former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat against Arnold Barboza Jr. last November.

Brooklyn’s two-division champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBO super lightweight title following a pair of wins last year by unanimous decision against Steve Claggett and Jamaine Ortiz. Barboza (32-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA is fresh off a win by split decision against Jack Catterall in February, landing the interim WBO 140-pound belt.

While not yet confirmed, the fight card is expected to air live on pay-per-view, likely on DAZN. Ticket information for the event is also expected to be detailed shortly.

