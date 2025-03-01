Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero confirmed for early May in Times Square, NYC

The bout between Ryan Garcia and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is confirmed to headline a fight card on May 2 in Times Square, New York. The pair battle it out in a matchup scheduled for 12 rounds. The weight class is to be determined, with fighters potentially squaring off at super lightweight or welterweight.

The event is also set to feature a previously reported 12-round welterweight bout between Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez. Plus, Teofimo Lopez puts his WBO super lightweight title on the line in a 12-round world championship clash against Arnold Barboza Jr.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, announced the fight card titled “Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves” via social media.

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, CA is set for his first pro fight since taking on San Francisco’s Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) last April. His victory on the night was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test.

Former champion “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) from Las Vegas rebounded from a defeat against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, scoring a unanimous decision against Manuel Jaimes last September.

Former two-division champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) also hasn’t stepped through the ropes since their fight with Garcia. Former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat against Arnold Barboza Jr. last November.

Brooklyn’s two-division champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBO super lightweight title following a pair of wins last year by unanimous decision against Steve Claggett and Jamaine Ortiz. Barboza (32-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA is fresh off a win by split decision against Jack Catterall in February, landing the interim WBO 140-pound belt.

While not yet confirmed, the fight card is expected to air live on pay-per-view, likely on DAZN. Ticket information for the event is also expected to be detailed shortly.