Fans were asked if Jake Paul should face Usyk if he beats Joshua

Jake Paul faces Anthony Joshua on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The two clash in an eight-round heavyweight bout, live on Netflix.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) goes up against arguably his biggest opponent to date: former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs).

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In the lead-up to the fight, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) asked fans on social media whether the Cleveland native – if he defeats the former champion from the UK – should next face Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs), from Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, was last in action in July, when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in their rematch to regain the undisputed heavyweight title. The 38-year-old had been expected to return in early 2026 against Fabio Wardley, but he vacated his WBO belt, and Team Usyk announced he was taking “a respectful pause.”

Earlie in his career, Usyk defeated Joshua twice.

After Usyk’s victory over Dubois, Jake Paul entered the ring, and the two went face to face.

The responses to MVP’s question include:

“Look at the size of Jake’s skull compared to usyk. I feel like he will eat AJ’s shots just fine like Usyk did.”

“I think y’all gotta chill. Let’s get to the fight first.”

“If he rematches Deji and beats him, then maybe.”

“No. Stick with the plan. Fight Crawford or Canelo, or fight for the titles with Badou/Zurdo/Benavidez. THEN fight Usyk in an MMA match. There are scientific reasons in how Jake can beat Joshua. Those don’t exist against Usyk in boxing.”

“Literally no get in line and wait your turn there are multiple other heavyweights who deserve it who btw have put in years of work joseph parker maybe even fabio wardley let him fight moses itauma [sic]”

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