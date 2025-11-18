Oleksandr Usyk relinquishes WBO title, Fabio Wardley new full champion

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished his WBO title. Fabio Wardley, who recently won the organization’s interim belt, has been elevated to full champion status.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, was expected to defend his undisputed title against England’s Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) in the first half of 2026. The 38-year-old last fought in July, scoring a massive knockout over Daniel Dubois in their rematch.

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While Team Usyk has announced he is taking “a respectful pause,” the fight with Wardley could still take place at some point, as he is not officially retired from boxing.

Wardley stopped former champion Joseph Parker in the 11th round last month in London. With the victory, the 30-year-old claimed the interim WBO strap.

On Monday, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) issued several statements regarding Usyk, Wardley, and the WBO heavyweight championship. The full text is available below.

Fabio Wardley poses with his WBO championship belt following his victory over Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

WBO announces that Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished the WBO Heavyweight Championship

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced today that it has received formal communication from Team Oleksandr Usyk regarding the future of the WBO Heavyweight Championship. After thoughtful consideration, Usyk has elected to relinquish the title.

“The WBO is deeply honored to have had a champion of such stature both inside and outside the ring. Usyk embodies excellence, discipline, integrity, and patriotism. He is a source of pride for the people of Ukraine and a true global ambassador for boxing.

“We accept and respect his decision to relinquish the WBO Heavyweight Super Championship. This is not a farewell, but – as expressed by his team – a respectful pause. The doors of the WBO will always remain open to Oleksandr Usyk and his team.

“We extend our warmest wishes to Oleksandr, his family, and his entire team in all future personal and professional endeavors. His place in WBO history – and in the global legacy of boxing – is forever secure.”

WBO President Gustavo Olivieri, Esq. issued the following statement on behalf of the organization

“A Champion of Champions”

“The WBO Extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO Undisputed World Champion, and a fighter who has earned and exemplified every right, privilege, and honor associated with the WBO Super Champion distinction. His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern boxing era.”

Re: WBO Interim Heavyweight Champion, Fabio Wardley

“Consistent with established procedure, the Committee will evaluate and act upon the status of the current WBO Interim Heavyweight Champion, Fabio Wardley; as such, the Committee will proceed without delay to elevate Fabio Wardley to Full Champion status, subject to ratification and issuance of the corresponding Championship Resolution.

“The Committee will also deliberate on the next relevant steps regarding Wardley’s first mandatory defense, including timeliness, challenger designation, and any additional measures required pursuant to the WBO Regulation.”

More information is expected to follow in the coming weeks.