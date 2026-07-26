Anthony Joshua: Fight against Tyson Fury closer than ever

After his victory over Kristian Prenga this past Saturday (July 25) in Jeddah, Anthony Joshua said his fight with Tyson Fury is closer than ever.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) stepped through the ropes for the first time since a serious car accident in Nigeria last December.

He knocked out Prenga in the second round after suffering two knockdowns in the opening round.

A day earlier, Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) returned to the ring in Pattaya, where he defeated Mariusz Wach by seventh-round RTD.

British former unified IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Joshua, and former WBC heavyweight champion Fury are expected to square off in an all-British showdown.

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‘I have been calling for this contest for a long time’

“The past seven months have been among the most difficult periods of my life, and I had to remain patient and determined to reach this moment,” Anthony Joshua said in his post-fight interview.

“First, I would like to thank everyone for coming tonight. It means a great deal to me. I also want to thank Kristian Prenga and his team for the strong fight they produced. This contest was as important to him as it was to me, and that is why you saw what happened inside the ring.”

Asked about a potential fight with Fury, Joshua said: “Is Tyson Fury here? I have great respect for everything he has achieved throughout his career, but as a fighter, I have been calling for this contest for a long time. We are now closer to it than ever before.”

Further details are expected shortly.