Tszyu vs Spence fight date ‘being planned’ for July in Australia

The bout between former champions Tim Tszyu and Errol Spence Jr. is reportedly planned to take place in Australia on Sunday, July 26. Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the news on social media, citing sources, but no official agreement has been confirmed.

“Per sources, the Tim Tszyu-Errol Spence junior middleweight fight is being planned for Sunday afternoon, July 26 in Australia, which means a Saturday night, July 25 broadcast in the U.S.,” Rafael wrote.

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Sydney’s former WBO super welterweight champion Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) is fresh off a unanimous decision victory in a middleweight bout against Denis Nurja in April. The result marked the 31-year-old’s second successful outing since he was stopped by Sebastian Fundora in their rematch last July.

Former unified IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) is expected to make his long-awaited return to the ring. The 36-year-old southpaw from Long Island, New York, has not fought since being stopped by Terence Crawford in mid-2023.

Venues in Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast are reportedly in contention to host the showdown. Further details, including ticket information for the event, are expected to follow once the date is officially confirmed.

The fight is expected to air on Main Event and Kayo Sports in Australia, and on Prime Video in the U.S.