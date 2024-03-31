Erislandy Lara stops Michael Zerafa in second round to retain title

Two-division world champion Erislandy Lara came out on top against Michael Zerafa live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair squared off on the PPV card topped by Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. The Cuban southpaw dropped the Australian challenger with a big left hand. The latter managed to get back on his feet, but was still unbalanced and fell back on the ropes. Referee Allen Huggins waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Erislandy Lara made the second successful defense of his WBA middleweight title. Houston-based 40-year-old improved to 30-3-3, 18 KOs and secured his fifth win in a row.

Michael Zerafa didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion. Melbourne’s 32-year-old dropped to 31-5, 19 KOs and got his four-fight winning streak snapped.

