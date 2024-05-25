Eric Tudor vs Quinton Randall tops Collazo-Zapata undercard

Eric Tudor faces Quinton Randall on Friday, June 7 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight. The rest of lineup of action has been also confirmed.

Eric Tudor (10-1, 6 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and targets his second straight victory. The 22-year-old of Fort Lauderdale, Florida scored a unanimous decision against Luis Caraballo Ramos last time out in February.

33-year-old Quinton Randall (14-2-1, 3 KOs) goes through the ropes for the third time in 2024 and also looks for his second win in a row. The Houston, Texas native defeated Bryan Springs by unanimous decision in May.

Also on the main card, undefeated Mykquan Williams (20-0-2, 9 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut takes on Mexico-based Willmank Canonico Brito (12-5-2, 10 KOs) of Venezuela. The pair goes head to head in the eight-rounder at super lightweight.

As well, David Stevens (13-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania and Sergio Lopez (14-5, 10 KOs) of Argentina clash in the eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (7-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico and Puerto Rico’s Michael Ruiz Portalatin (7-2, 5 KOs) battle it out in the six-rounder at light heavyweight.

Among the Collazo vs Zapata prelims, Bryce Mills (15-1, 5 KOs) of Syracuse, New York goes up against Phoenix, Arizona-based Jose Marruffo (14-13-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico in the six-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Sasha Tudor (0-0-1) of Romania and Manuel Moreira (1-5) of Sheridan, Wyoming meet in the four-rounder at super welterweight.

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBO minimumweight title against Gerardo Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) of Nicaragua. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The event is held during Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.