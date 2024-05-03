Oscar Collazo: Good fighter Gerardo Zapata will bring out the best in me

Undefeated Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo puts his WBO minimumweight title on the line on June 7, when he faces Nicaraguan contender Gerardo Zapata. The pair battles it out on the top of fight card at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The event is held during Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt. The 27-year-old southpaw of Newark, New Jersey stopped Reyneris Gutierrez in the third round last time out in January.

“I feel honored to fight in New York where the boxing world has its eye and in a great week for Puerto Ricans, I will be in anticipation of the induction of Diego Corlares, Ricky Hatton and especially Ivan Calderon,” Oscar Collazo said. “It is an honor and I will continue working to one day be able to be together with great immortals like Miguel Cotto, Felix Trinidad and the great Muhammed Ali.”

“I feel very good but we will make our third defense against Zapata, a good fighter who will bring out the best in me. Very well prepared as usual, focused on proving once again that we are the best in my category. We hope you meet at the Turning Stone, Verona. My fans from upstate New York and all my New York City come together for a great night.”

Coming off a split draw against Azael Villar last August, Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) fights for his first world title. The once-beaten 29-year-old native of Managua, Nicaragua makes his U.S. debut.

“I am very happy and excited with New opportunity to fight for a world championship,” Gerardo Zapata said. “I haven’t stopped training after the fight that was scheduled to face WBO 108 lbs champion Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez.”

“Making the weight of 105 lbs is not a threat for me. I am always ready to perform. I could fight any style and make the adjustments. There will be a war on June 7 in New York.”

Among the bouts featured on the Collazo vs Zapata undercard, Bryce Mills (15-1, 5 KOs) of Syracuse, New York faces Mexico’s Jose Marruffo (14-13-2, 2 KOs) at super lightweight. Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.