Endry Saavedra vs Mikkel Nielsen among bouts set for Tszyu-Spencer undercard

Also on Tszyu vs Spencer undercard: Brandon Grach faces Liam Talivaa in a rematch, Koen Mazoudier meets Dan Hill, Callum Peters takes on Marcus Heywood

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Endry Saavedra during his boxing bout against Mateo Tapia
Endry Saavedra during his bout against Mateo Tapia at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA, on October 19, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The bout between Endry Saavedra and Mikkel Nielsen is confirmed, along with other matchups for the undercard of Tim Tszyu vs Joseph Spencer. The event airs live on Prime Video from the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia on April 5 (ET). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight, with the WBO International title on the line.

Making his U.S. debut last October in Orlando, Florida, Venezuelan-born Endry Saavedra (16-1-1, 13 KOs) fought Cesar Tapia to a majority draw on the undercard of Tim Tszyu vs Bakhram Murtazaliev. Last March, the Tijuana-based 33-year-old made his Australian and international debut, stopping Issac Hardman in the eighth round in Wollongong, NSW.

Mikkel Nielsen (13-2, 5 KOs) from Denmark targets his sixth straight victory. The 35-year-old is coming off a second-round TKO against Renato Egedi last May.

Also confirmed for the Tszyu vs Spencer undercard is a rematch between Newcastle’s Brandon Grach and Sydney-based Liam Talivaa from New Zealand. The contest serves as an eliminator for the Australian title. Grach (3-0, 2 KOs) won their first fight in November 2023, defeating Talivaa (6-1, 2 KOs) by knockout in the second round.

Additionally, Koen Mazoudier (12-4-1, 5 KOs) and Dan Hill (7-1, 3 KOs) meet in a 10-round bout for the Australian super welterweight title. Plus, Australia’s Callum Peters (1-0, 1 KO) and Marcus Heywood (9-8-2, 7 KOs) from New Zealand clash in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Among the prelims, former title challenger Andrei Mikhailovich (21-1, 13 KOs) from New Zealand goes up against Australian Blake Wells (11-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Atop the fight card, Australia’s former champion Tim Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) looks to bounce back from a pair of losses, facing Joey Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) of Grand Blanc, MI. The pair square off in a 10-round bout at super welterweight.

The event’s local date in Australia is April 6.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

