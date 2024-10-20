Photos: Bakhram Murtazaliev dominates, drops & stops Tim Tszyu to retain title

Unbeaten Bakhram Murtazaliev claimed a dominant win against Tim Tszyu on October 19 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The Oxnard, California-based world champion dropped Australia’s former titleholder four times en route to victory via third-round TKO.

Murtazaliev sent Tszyu to the canvas three times in the second round and once in the third. Referee Chris Young waved the fight off after the latter’s corner threw in the towel. The time was 1:55 into the third round.

Bakhram Murtazaliev made the first successful defense of his IBF super welterweight title and improved to 23-0, 17 KOs. Tim Tszyu dropped to 24-2, 17 KOs and suffered the second straight defeat.

“We just worked on these combinations all the time and when the fight came, it was automatic,” Bakhram Murtazaliev said. “We worked for 10 weeks on those punches that hurt him. We created opportunities and we believed that we could win this fight.”

“When I landed that first big shot, I knew how hard it was. Tszyu is a real warrior and I hope one day we can work together and spar and help each other to grow.”

Tim Tszyu said: “Every time I step into the ring I leave it all in there. “Things didn’t go to plan and the better man won tonight. No excuses. After the first shot, things started not going according to plan. That’s part of boxing, you get hit and reactions get slower. Bakhram is the man at 154.”

Yoenis Tellez TKO’s Johan Gonzalez

In the co-main event, Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Venezuelan-born Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs) at junior middleweight. On his way to victory by TKO, the unbeaten Cuban secured three knockdowns. The official time was 1:57 into the seventh round.

“We were facing a very experienced fighter with a great trainer in Ismael Salas, so I knew it would not be easy,” Yoenis Tellez said. “I was just following the instructions of my corner so that I could get the win.”

“The most important weapon I have is the will to become world champion and the motivation to make my country proud. Ever since I left my country, I’ve wanted to win for them.”

“I’m here to fight and let my team take care of getting me big opportunities and great opponents. I’m willing to fight anybody.”

Johan Gonzalez said: “I wasn’t properly following what my corner told me to do and that’s what cost me the fight. Tellez is a good fighter and a good prospect. I think I could have made the fight better for myself if I had been more disciplined.”

Mateo Tapia vs Endry Saavedra ends in draw

In the main card opener at middleweight, Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia (17-0-1, 10 KOs) and Venezuelan-born Mexico-based Endry Saavedra (16-1-1, 13 KOs) fought to a majority draw. Saavedra dropped Tapia twice in the third round and once in the ninth round. Tapia floored Saavedra in the fifth round. After 10 rounds, one judge scored the fight 94-92 in favor of Tapia, while two other judges had 93-93.

“I thought I could have gotten him out of there because I’m a Mexican warrior,” Endry Saavedra said. “I did everything I could and left everything in the ring. I was surprised he kept getting up, especially after the second knockdown. But he’s a Mexican and he wasn’t going to go out easily.”

“Everyone saw the fight and I know the fans here believed that I won. I can only do my job. The judges had to do theirs.”

Mateo Tapia said: “He was getting me with some short shots on the inside and taking my legs and I just had to keep working him and stay in the fight,”.

“I was prepared for 10 hard rounds. I feel like it could have gone either way. It was a tough fight. I knew he was going to bring the fight and I just tried to take advantage when I had openings. I’m glad we could give the fans a great fight.”

Among other Murtazaliev vs Tszyu results, Cuban Dainier Pero (7-0, 5 KOs) KO’d Willie Jake Jr (11-6-2, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis in the sixth round at heavyweight. Justin Viloria (7-0, 5 KOs) of Whittier, California TKO’d Diuhl Olguin (16-41-7, 10 KOs) of Mexico in the seventh round at super featherweight. Ryan Lee Allen (11-8-1, 6 KOs) of Jackson, Michigan upset Carlos Jackson (20-2, 13 KOs) of Anniston, Alabama with a TKO at super bantamweight.

Plus, Milwaukee’s Daniel Blancas (11-0, 5 KOs) defeated Marco Delgado (7-6-1, 5 KOs) of Turlock, California by unanimous decision at super middleweight. Gary Antonio Russell (20-1, 13 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland returned to the ring at super bantamweight, securing the fourth-round stoppage against Jaden Burnias (6-3-2, 4 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas.

In addition, Michael Garcia (5-1,3 KOs) of Cresecent City, Florida returned to winning ways with a four-round UD against Nicaraguan-born Mexico-based Carlos Aguilera Martinez (13-26, 6 KOs) at welterweight.