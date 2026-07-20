Brandon Moore faces Bryant Jennings in Detroit in August

Brandon Moore returns to the ring on August 29 against Bryant Jennings at Fox Theatre in Detroit. The heavyweight bout headlines a Salita Promotions event, “Big Time Boxing.”
- Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Super featherweight Julius “JuJu” Ballo and lightweight Jonny Mansour compete on the undercard.
Moore vs Jennings
Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida, was scheduled to face former title challenger Gerald Washington (27-7-1, 14 KOs) before Donald Haynesworth (19-10-1, 17 KOs) replaced him last month in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but the fight was canceled. In his previous outing last September in Detroit, the 32-year-old defeated DeAndre Savage by unanimous decision.
Jennings (27-4, 15 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Robert Simms in June on the Gonzalez vs Perez undercard, marking his third win in a row. Earlier in his career, in April 2015, the 41-year-old Philadelphia native challenged Wladimir Klitschko for the unified heavyweight titles but dropped a unanimous decision.
Ballo and Mansour
San Diego cousins Ballo (3-0) and Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) both last fought at SD Fight Night in April in Oceanside, California.
- Ballo, 23, scored a unanimous decision over Roman Reyes.
- Mansour, 25, similarly defeated William King.
Their respective opponents, along with the rest of the card, are expected to be announced shortly.
The event will stream live on Wynn Records Network.