Brandon Moore faces Bryant Jennings in Detroit in August

Brandon Moore returns to the ring on August 29 against Bryant Jennings at Fox Theatre in Detroit. The heavyweight bout headlines a Salita Promotions event, “Big Time Boxing.”

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Super featherweight Julius “JuJu” Ballo and lightweight Jonny Mansour compete on the undercard.

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Moore vs Jennings

Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida, was scheduled to face former title challenger Gerald Washington (27-7-1, 14 KOs) before Donald Haynesworth (19-10-1, 17 KOs) replaced him last month in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but the fight was canceled. In his previous outing last September in Detroit, the 32-year-old defeated DeAndre Savage by unanimous decision.

Jennings (27-4, 15 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Robert Simms in June on the Gonzalez vs Perez undercard, marking his third win in a row. Earlier in his career, in April 2015, the 41-year-old Philadelphia native challenged Wladimir Klitschko for the unified heavyweight titles but dropped a unanimous decision.

Ballo and Mansour

San Diego cousins Ballo (3-0) and Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) both last fought at SD Fight Night in April in Oceanside, California.

Ballo, 23, scored a unanimous decision over Roman Reyes.

Mansour, 25, similarly defeated William King.

Their respective opponents, along with the rest of the card, are expected to be announced shortly.

The event will stream live on Wynn Records Network.