Reda vs Fleming moved to Spence Jr-Tszyu PPV after Charlo fight canceled

The bout between Ahmad Reda and Paul Fleming was moved to the Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu PPV undercard after Jermall Charlo was denied an Australian visa. The event airs live on Prime Video on July 25 (ET) from Afterpay Arena in Sydney.

Sydney’s unbeaten Reda (8-0, 6 KOs) and Australian Olympian Fleming (28-1-2, 18 KOs) of Tully, Queensland, square off in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

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Two-division champion Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, was scheduled to face Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight co-feature bout, which was canceled.

The new co-feature is a 12-round super featherweight matchup between Philadelphia’s two-division champion Stephen Fulton (23-2, 8 KOs) and Australia’s former title challenger Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs). The contest was recently elevated to serve as a WBA title eliminator.

The PPV opener is a 10-round middleweight bout between Australia’s Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) and Argentina’s Ivan Ricardo Actis (13-0-1, 9 KOs).

The main event is a 12-round middleweight bout between former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York, and Australia’s former super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs).

Among the prelims, Australia’s Paulo Aokuso (10-0, 5 KOs) meets Luis Antonio Tejeda (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a 10-round bout for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight title.

Kicking off the action, Tina Rahimi makes her professional boxing debut in an all-Australian four-round super bantamweight bout against Sacha Ryan Dryden (2-2).

Current Spence Jr vs Tszyu card

Main card

Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) vs. Tim Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs), super welterweight

Stephen Fulton (23-2, 8 KOs) vs. Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs), super featherweight

Paul Fleming (28-1-2, 18 KOs) vs. Ahmad Reda (8-0, 6 KOs), lightweight

Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Ivan Ricardo Actis (13-0-1, 9 KOs), middleweight

Prelims