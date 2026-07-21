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AJ McKee faces Razhabali Shaydullaev for RIZIN and PFL titles in September

AJ McKee challenges RIZIN featherweight champion Razhabali Shaydullaev at SUPER RIZIN.5 in Saitama, Japan, with the PFL title also at stake

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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AJ McKee throws a jab during his bout against Salamat Isbulaev at PFL San Diego
AJ McKee throws a jab during his bout against Salamat Isbulaev at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, on June 27, 2026. Photo by PFL

AJ McKee challenges RIZIN featherweight champion Razhabali Shaydullaev on September 10, with the vacant PFL title also on the line. A cross-promotional championship bout headlines SUPER RIZIN.5 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

  • Former Bellator champion McKee (25-2) of Long Beach, California, is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Salamat Isbulaev at PFL San Diego in June.
  • Unbeaten Shaydullaev (19-0) of Tajikistan comes off a first-round stoppage victory over Yuta Kubo in April, marking his third successful title defense.

The bout will be contested under RIZIN MMA Rules over three five-minute rounds at 66 kg (145.5 lbs).

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  • U.S. broadcast details are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The SUPER RIZIN.5 card also includes:

  • Mikuru Asakura (19-6) vs. Shinya Aoki (49-12), lightweight
  • Karshyga Dautbek (19-3) vs. Ren Hiramoto (4-3), featherweight
  • Yutaka Saito (21-9-2) vs. Ren Sugiyama (3-2), featherweight
  • Vugar Karamov (21-7) vs. Ryo Takagi (11-3), featherweight
  • Roberto Satoshi de Souza (20-4) vs. Shunta Nomura (10-2), lightweight
  • Daichi Tomizawa (3-2) vs. Ryo Kawabata, 59 kg (130 lb) catchweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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