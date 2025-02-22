Emiliano Vargas vs Giovannie Gonzalez among bouts set for Mayer-Ryan 2 undercard

The bout between Emiliano Vargas and Giovannie Gonzalez, along with other matchups, has been added to the undercard of Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2. The event takes place at Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 29. The pair square off in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Unbeaten Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) makes his 2025 ring debut following four successful outings last year. The unbeaten 20-year-old native of Oxnard, CA stopped Larry Fryers, Jose Zaragoza, and Angel Varela Urena, and scored a unanimous decision against Nelson Hampton.

Giovannie Gonzalez (20-7-2, 15 KOs) of Lodi, CA looks to bounce back from a defeat. The Stockton-based 35-year-old lost a unanimous decision against Jose Luis Vazquez Hernandez last October, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Also confirmed for the Mayer vs Ryan 2 undercard is a 10-round middleweight matchup between Troy Isley and Etoundi Michel William. Unbeaten 26-year-old Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. secured three victories in 2024, including a unanimous decision against Tyler Howard in his previous bout last November. Côte D’Ivoire’s 31-year-old William (16-1, 12 KOs) suffered his first career defeat last October, dropping a UD against Jose Miguel Borrego.

As well, Tiger Johnson, who was scheduled to face Quashawn Toler in a canceled bout on the Berinchyk vs Davis undercard on February 14 in New York, meets Kendo Castaneda. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at welterweight.

26-year-old Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio earned his third win of the year last September, scoring a unanimous decision against Yomar Alamo. 31-year-old Castaneda (21-8, 9 KOs) lost his second fight in a row by unanimous decision against Kenneth Sims Jr. on February 15 on the Duarte vs Madueno card in Anaheim, CA.

Additionally, Dedrick Crocklem and Dionne Ruvalcaba go head-to-head in a four-rounder at super featherweight. 20-year-old Crocklem (1-0, 1 KO) of Tacoma, WA stopped Nesly Trezile in the second round of his pro boxing debut in January. 21-year-old Ruvalcaba (0-1) of Oxnard, CA dropped a UD in his pro debut against Jeremiah Perales last June.

In the main event, Mikaela Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA defends her WBO welterweight title in a championship rematch against British former champion Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs). In the co-feature, Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) of Decatur, GA defends his WBO welterweight title against Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Atop the prelims, Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) and Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) from Mexico battle it out in a final eliminator for the WBC featherweight title.