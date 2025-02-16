Subscribe
Photos: Oscar Duarte stops Miguel Madueno, calls out Arnold Barboza Jr

Oscar Duarte TKO's Miguel Madueno in seventh round to land WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Duarte after his victory in a boxing match against Miguel Madueno
Oscar Duarte after his boxing match against Miguel Madueno at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, USA on February 15, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Duarte claimed a dominant win against Miguel Madueno on February 15 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The super lightweight contender stopped his fellow Mexican with a barrage of punches to the head and body. Referee Thomas Taylor called it a day at 2:09 into the seventh round.

With the victory by TKO, Duarte improved to 29-2-1, 23 KOs, and earned his third straight victory. In addition, the 29-year-old landed the WBA Continental Americas belt.

Post-fight, the native of Parral, Chihuahua, said he wanted to face Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs). The contender from Long Beach, CA, came out on top earlier on the day in Manchester, defeating British fighter Jack Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) by split decision to secure the interim WBO 140-pound title.

“First of all, I want to thank the crowd and all the amazing fans who came out to support,” Oscar Duarte said. “Madueno is a great fighter and a gentleman. I was ready for anyone, no matter who stepped in the ring with me.”

“Barboza Jr. just won his title, and I congratulate him on that victory. When he’s ready to return, I hope he gives me the chance to fight for the belt.”

Miguel Madueno of Guasave, Sinaloa dropped to 31-4, 28 KOs. The Orange, CA-based 26-year-old, who took the fight on short notice, replacing NOLA’s former champion Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs), suffered his second defeat in a row.

Golden Boy ring girls Viviana Borroel and Amber Juliana and ring announcer Mark Fratto
Golden Boy ring girls Viviana Borroel and Amber Juliana, and ring announcer Mark Fratto | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte
Oscar Duarte | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno
Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno
Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Miguel Madueno vs Oscar Duarte
Miguel Madueno vs Oscar Duarte | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno
Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte
Oscar Duarte | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

In Duarte vs Madueno undercard action

In the co-feature, Darius Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) of El Paso, TX dropped and stopped Winfred Harris Jr. (22-3-2, 10 KOs) of Detroit, MI at super middleweight and retained his WBA Intercontinental title. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2:18 of the fourth round. In the second round, Fulghum secured a knockdown with a left hand.

Among other Duarte vs Madueno results, Ricardo Sandoval (26-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA retained his WBC ‘Silver’ flyweight strap against Saleto Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN. After 10 rounds, the scores were 98-92, 100-90, and 100-90.

As well, Kenneth Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago defeated San Antonio’s Kendo Castaneda (21-8, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The 10-round bout ended with the scores 98-92, 99-91, and 99-91.

Kicking off the main card, Joel Iriarte (6-0, 6 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA stopped Darel Harris (19-24-2, 14 KOs) of Sarasota, FL at welterweight. The official time was 1:21 into the second round.

Darius Fulghum vs Winfred Harris
Darius Fulghum vs Winfred Harris | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Darius Fulghum stops Winfred Harris
Darius Fulghum stops Winfred Harris | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Ricardo Svsoval vs Saleto Henderson
Ricardo Svsoval vs Saleto Henderson | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Ricardo Svsoval and referee Jerry Cantu
Ricardo Svsoval and referee Jerry Cantu | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Kenneth Sims Jr vs Kendo Castaneda
Kenneth Sims Jr vs Kendo Castaneda | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Kenneth Sims Jr
Kenneth Sims Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Joel Iriarte vs Darel Harris
Joel Iriarte vs Darel Harris | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Joel Iriarte
Joel Iriarte | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Among the prelims, Mexico’s Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (9-0, 8 KOs) stopped Carlos Miranda (7-2, 3 KOs) of Honduras in the first round at light heavyweight. Daniel Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) of Denver, CO TKO’d Francisco Javier Grande Pacheco (7-4-2) of Mexico in the third round at lightweight.

Gael Cabrera (7-0, 4 KOs) defeated fellow Mexican Roberto Pucheta (14-26-3, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. Fabian Guzman (7-0, 7 KOs) of Orange, CA KO’d Daniel Lim (11-4, 3 KOs) of the Philippines in the last second of the first round at middleweight.

Javier Meza (2-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo, TX, eliminated Lyle McFarlane (3-7, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in the second round at welterweight. The event opener ended in favor of LA southpaw Kevin Gudino (2-0, 2 KOs), who KO’d Rafael Castillo (2-5, 1 KOs) of The Bronx, NY in the third round at super bantamweight.

