Photos: Oscar Duarte stops Miguel Madueno, calls out Arnold Barboza Jr

Oscar Duarte claimed a dominant win against Miguel Madueno on February 15 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The super lightweight contender stopped his fellow Mexican with a barrage of punches to the head and body. Referee Thomas Taylor called it a day at 2:09 into the seventh round.

With the victory by TKO, Duarte improved to 29-2-1, 23 KOs, and earned his third straight victory. In addition, the 29-year-old landed the WBA Continental Americas belt.

Post-fight, the native of Parral, Chihuahua, said he wanted to face Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs). The contender from Long Beach, CA, came out on top earlier on the day in Manchester, defeating British fighter Jack Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) by split decision to secure the interim WBO 140-pound title.

“First of all, I want to thank the crowd and all the amazing fans who came out to support,” Oscar Duarte said. “Madueno is a great fighter and a gentleman. I was ready for anyone, no matter who stepped in the ring with me.”

“Barboza Jr. just won his title, and I congratulate him on that victory. When he’s ready to return, I hope he gives me the chance to fight for the belt.”

Miguel Madueno of Guasave, Sinaloa dropped to 31-4, 28 KOs. The Orange, CA-based 26-year-old, who took the fight on short notice, replacing NOLA’s former champion Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs), suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Duarte vs Madueno undercard action

In the co-feature, Darius Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) of El Paso, TX dropped and stopped Winfred Harris Jr. (22-3-2, 10 KOs) of Detroit, MI at super middleweight and retained his WBA Intercontinental title. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2:18 of the fourth round. In the second round, Fulghum secured a knockdown with a left hand.

Among other Duarte vs Madueno results, Ricardo Sandoval (26-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA retained his WBC ‘Silver’ flyweight strap against Saleto Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN. After 10 rounds, the scores were 98-92, 100-90, and 100-90.

As well, Kenneth Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago defeated San Antonio’s Kendo Castaneda (21-8, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The 10-round bout ended with the scores 98-92, 99-91, and 99-91.

Kicking off the main card, Joel Iriarte (6-0, 6 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA stopped Darel Harris (19-24-2, 14 KOs) of Sarasota, FL at welterweight. The official time was 1:21 into the second round.

Among the prelims, Mexico’s Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (9-0, 8 KOs) stopped Carlos Miranda (7-2, 3 KOs) of Honduras in the first round at light heavyweight. Daniel Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) of Denver, CO TKO’d Francisco Javier Grande Pacheco (7-4-2) of Mexico in the third round at lightweight.

Gael Cabrera (7-0, 4 KOs) defeated fellow Mexican Roberto Pucheta (14-26-3, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. Fabian Guzman (7-0, 7 KOs) of Orange, CA KO’d Daniel Lim (11-4, 3 KOs) of the Philippines in the last second of the first round at middleweight.

Javier Meza (2-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo, TX, eliminated Lyle McFarlane (3-7, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in the second round at welterweight. The event opener ended in favor of LA southpaw Kevin Gudino (2-0, 2 KOs), who KO’d Rafael Castillo (2-5, 1 KOs) of The Bronx, NY in the third round at super bantamweight.