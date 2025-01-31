Mikaela Mayer faces Sandy Ryan in rematch in Las Vegas in March

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan run it back on March 29 at Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The 10-round welterweight contest with the WBO title on the line headlines a three-fight card live on ESPN+.

The pair first met last September in New York. Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California dethroned British Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision to become a two-weight champion. On the day of the fight, as Ryan was leaving the hotel to the venue, she was hit with a tin of red paint. Mayer denied any involvement in the incident.

Battling it out at the end of March in Las Vegas, Mikaela Mayer makes the first defense of her WBO 147-pound belt. The Colorado Springs-based 34-year-old is confident in her victory and promised “another action-packed fight.”

“I’ve never been one to shy away from challenges. I could have taken my belt and moved on, but it was a highly entertaining fight, and if this is what the fans want, then that’s what I’ll give them,” Mayer said. “I have stayed in the gym and am getting better every day. It will be worse for Sandy this time, but regardless, expect another action-packed fight.”

Sandy Ryan looks to reclaim the title and become a two-time champion. The 31-year-old native of Derby, Derbyshire, said that a pre-fight incident affected her performance and also promised “another amazing fight for women’s boxing and boxing in general.”

“As crazy as this sounds after what happened last time in New York, I am actually looking forward to returning to the U.S.,” Ryan said. “I’ve had some remarkable, history-making fights here already, so the opportunity to come back and showcase my talent while headlining in the fight capital of the world is amazing.”

“This time, I will be fully prepared for whatever comes my way. I’m not making any excuses, but after what happened before the fight last time, I did fight in anger, and it clearly affected my performance. But it was a great fight and did great numbers for ESPN, so that’s why Mayer had to take this rematch. It’s the biggest fight for both of us, and everyone wants to see it again. On March 29, the world will see a focused, determined, and talented fighter in the shape of her life, and I will reclaim my world title.”

“I want to thank my promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom, my manager Brian Peters, and Bob Arum for getting the rematch done. It will be another amazing fight for women’s boxing and boxing in general, and I look forward to reclaiming my title.”

Brian Norman Jr meets Derrieck Cuevas in co-feature

In the co-feature to Mayer vs Ryan 2, Brian Norman Jr faces Derrieck Cuevas in a rescheduled matchup. The pair was initially set to battle it out in the co-feature to Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos last November, but the fight was postponed due to an injury suffered by Norman.

Unbeaten Brian Norman Jr (26-0, 20 KOs) puts his WBO welterweight title on the line. The 24-year-old native of Decatur, GA earned the interim belt by knockout in the 10th round against Giovani Santillan last May and was elevated to a full champion after Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moved up to light middleweight and vacated the strap.

“Fighting for a championship belt is every fighter’s dream, so I know Cuevas is training as hard as possible for this fight,” Norman said. “He is a tough competitor who brings everything he has to win this fight. That said, as the WBO champion, I can guarantee a spectacular performance come March 29.”

Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) hasn’t stepped inside the ring since late 2023, when he stopped Marlon Aguas in the sixth round. Making his first attempt to become champion, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican contender brings to the ring four straight victories.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight in Las Vegas for a world title,” Cuevas said. “That’s the dream of every fighter. I respect Norman, but on March 29, a new champion will be crowned.”

Bruce Carrington vs Enrique Vivas kicks off telecast

The telecast opener is a rescheduled bout between Bruce Carrington and Enrique Vivas. The contest serves as a final eliminator for the WBC featherweight title.

Brooklyn native Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) were initially set to square off last June in New York. The bout fell through due to a visa issue for the latter.

27-year-old Carrington secured his fourth win for 2024 last November, scoring a unanimous decision against Dana Coolwell on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. 30-year-old Vivas stopped Jonathan Chanona Aguilar in the first round last February.

The bouts featured on the Mayer vs Ryan 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.