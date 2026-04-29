Emiliano Vargas, Ben Whittaker & Jahi Tucker lead Zayas vs Ennis undercard

Three bouts have been confirmed for the Zayas vs Ennis undercard, as Emiliano Vargas faces Bryce Mills, Ben Whittaker takes on Richard Rivera, and Jahi Tucker meets Euri Cedeno. The event takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, June 27.

The DAZN-streamed card is promoted by Top Rank in collaboration with Matchroom Boxing. Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) of Oxnard, California, defends his NABF, WBC USA Silver, and WBO Latino titles against Bryce Mills (22-1, 9 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

Vargas, 22, won his previous bout in February by ninth-round RTD against Agustin Ezequiel Quintana on the undercard of Navarrete vs Nunez.

Mills, 24, is fresh off a win by third-round RTD against Julio Rosa in April.

Ben Whittaker (11-0-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Silver title against Richard Rivera (27-2, 20 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

British contender Whittaker, 28, knocked out Braian Suarez in the first round of their short-notice main event bout in mid-April.

Rivera, 35, of Hartford, Connecticut, has not fought since last January, when he knocked out Roger Guerrero in the second round to secure his second consecutive win.

Jahi Tucker (16-1-1, 7 KOs) and Euri Cedeno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) clash in a 10-round bout for the vacant IBF North American, WBC USA, and WBO NABO middleweight titles.

Tucker, 23, of Queens, New York, is coming off a sixth-round TKO victory over Sona Akale in February.

Dominican southpaw Cedeno, 26, earned a unanimous decision over Etoundi Michel William in January.

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO super welterweight titles against Philadelphia’s former unified welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs).

The prelims are expected to be announced shortly.