Xander Zayas faces Boots Ennis in Brooklyn in June

Xander Zayas faces Jaron “Boots” Ennis at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, June 27. Zayas puts his unified WBA and WBO super welterweight titles on the line, while Ennis aims to become a two-division unified champion.

Puerto Rico’s Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) defends his 154-pound belts after winning the championship unification against Abass Baraou in January. With the victory by split decision, the 23-year-old made the first successful defense of his WBO title and claimed the WBA strap.

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“Long before I became a world champion, I always sought to face the biggest challenges in my division,” Zayas said. “I have never shied away from a fight and have always been willing to test my skills against anyone.”

“Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport’s biggest names. I have always believed in myself, and on June 27, I will continue to show the world what is possible when you dare to be great!”

Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, looks to become a unified champion in his second weight class, having previously held the IBF and WBA belts at 147 lbs. In his previous outing last October, the 28-year-old stopped Uisma Lima in the first round to land the vacant WBA interim super welterweight title.

Ennis was then expected to face interim WBC 154-pound champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, but the fight did not materialize.

“Time to step in and collect these belts!” said Ennis. “Knocking them down one by one! And The New.”

The bouts featured on the Zayas vs Ennis undercard, along with ticket information, are expected to be confirmed shortly. The event airs live on DAZN PPV.