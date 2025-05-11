Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez full fight video highlights

Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez squared off in the main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, on Saturday, May 10. The contest featured Mexico’s three-division world champion against the unbeaten contender from the Philippines. Navarrete put his WBO super featherweight title on the line, making the fourth defense of his belt.

The scheduled 12-round world championship clash didn’t go the full distance. The bout was stopped during the eighth round on the advice of the ringside physician due to a cut the champion suffered in the sixth round. The replay didn’t clearly show whether the cut was caused by a punch or an accidental clash of heads, and the latter was ultimately ruled as the cause.

The verdict went to the scorecards, which read 78-75, 77-76, and 77-76. Navarrete was awarded the victory via technical unanimous decision.

As a result, 30-year-old Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 32 KOs) retained his strap. 36-year-old Charly Suarez (18-1, 10 KOs) fell short in his first attempt to become champion, recording the first defeat of his career.