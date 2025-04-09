Subscribe
Ellie Scotney, Shurretta Metcalf, Jennifer Miranda & Elizabeth Oshoba sign with MVP

Alongside Miranda, newly signed fighters Scotney, Metcalf, and Oshoba are expected to join the undercard of Taylor vs Serrano 3

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ellie Scotney during her boxing bout against Segolene Lefebvre
Ellie Scotney during her boxing bout against Segolene Lefebvre at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on April 13, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ellie Scotney, Shurretta Metcalf, Jennifer Miranda, and Elizabeth Oshoba join the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions. The announcement on Wednesday follows the recent signing of Alycia Baumgardner and four other fighters in March.

Undefeated Ellie Scotney (10-0) of England is the unified IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion. The 27-year-old is reportedly set to face Mexico’s WBC champion Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) on July 11. The 122-pound championship unification is expected to join the undercard of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3.

Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) holds the IBF bantamweight title. The newly crowned champion from Dallas, TX, who dethroned Miyo Yoshida last October, is expected to meet Denmark’s unified WBC and WBO 118-pound champion Dina Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) on the same card at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Unbeaten interim WBA 130-pound titleholder Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) of Spain is scheduled to challenge Detroit-based Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, for her undisputed super featherweight title. The contest serves as the co-feature live on Netflix.

Elizabeth Oshoba (5-2) of Nigeria, who previously held the WBC ‘Silver’ 126-pound strap, is fresh off a points decision win against Lenka Volejnikova in March.

The promotion announced the new signings ahead of the Taylor vs Serrano 3 kickoff press conference in New York on April 9.

The upcoming event is also expected to feature Tamm Thibeault (2-0, 1 KO) of Canada against Mary Casamassa (6-0, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh, PA, at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

