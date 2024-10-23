Subscribe
Yoshida vs Metcalf 2 results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Miyo Yoshida vs Shurretta Metcalf 2 live results from The Theater at MSG in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Miyo Yoshida faces Shurretta Metcalf in a rematch live from New York
L-R: Shurretta Metcalf and Miyo Yoshida at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their rematch at The Theater at MSG in New York, NY, USA on October 23, 2024 | Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment
Miyo Yoshida (17-4) meets Shurretta Metcalf (13-4-1, 2 KOs) live on Prime Video from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, October 23. Making the first defense of her IBF bantamweight title, the Japanese two-division champion looks to take revenge on her rival of Dallas, Texas. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-feature pits Mykquan Williams (21-0-2, 10 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut against Lavisas Williams (10-1-1, 3 KOs) of Rochester, New York. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight. The WBA Continental Americas “Gold” belt is on the line.

Among the Yoshida vs Metcalf 2 undercard bouts, Konrad Kaczmarkiewicz (7-1-1, 3 KOs) of Poland and Khainell Wheeler (7-5, 6 KOs) of Easton, Pennsylvania go head-to-head in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Kenneth Taylor (14-3-2, 6 KOs) of Kansas City and Edward Vazquez (16-2, 3 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas square off in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the action, Jerry Forrest (27-6-2, 20 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Brooklyn’s Earl Newman (10-3-1, 7 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Miyo Yoshida vs Shurretta Metcalf 2 results

Get Miyo Yoshida vs Shurretta Metcalf 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Miyo Yoshida vs. Shurretta Metcalf
  • Mykquan Williams vs. Lavisas Williams
  • Konrad Kaczmarkiewicz vs. Khainell Wheeler
  • Edward Vazquez vs. Kenneth Taylor
  • Jerry Forrest vs. Earl Newman
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

