Yoshida vs Metcalf 2 results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Miyo Yoshida (17-4) meets Shurretta Metcalf (13-4-1, 2 KOs) live on Prime Video from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, October 23. Making the first defense of her IBF bantamweight title, the Japanese two-division champion looks to take revenge on her rival of Dallas, Texas. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-feature pits Mykquan Williams (21-0-2, 10 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut against Lavisas Williams (10-1-1, 3 KOs) of Rochester, New York. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight. The WBA Continental Americas “Gold” belt is on the line.

Among the Yoshida vs Metcalf 2 undercard bouts, Konrad Kaczmarkiewicz (7-1-1, 3 KOs) of Poland and Khainell Wheeler (7-5, 6 KOs) of Easton, Pennsylvania go head-to-head in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Kenneth Taylor (14-3-2, 6 KOs) of Kansas City and Edward Vazquez (16-2, 3 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas square off in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the action, Jerry Forrest (27-6-2, 20 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Brooklyn’s Earl Newman (10-3-1, 7 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Miyo Yoshida vs Shurretta Metcalf 2 results

Get Miyo Yoshida vs Shurretta Metcalf 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)