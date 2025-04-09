Subscribe
Taylor vs Serrano 3: Kickoff press conference video

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano preview their trilogy fight live on Netflix

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ahead of their trilogy fight, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano host a kickoff press conference on April 9 at The Theater at MSG in New York. The pair preview their world championship matchup, headlining an all-women’s professional boxing card, live on Netflix, on July 11.

Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico previously fought twice. Taylor came out victorious on both occasions. Squaring off for the third time in July, Taylor puts her undisputed super lightweight title on the line, while Serrano looks to avenge two previous defeats and once again become champion at 140 lbs.

Also partaking in the kickoff press conference are the co-main event fighters, Alycia Baumgardner and Jennifer Miranda. Detroit-based Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her undisputed super featherweight crown. Spain’s unbeaten interim WBA 130-pound titleholder Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) looks to claim the division’s major title.

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 kickoff press conference starts at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

