Misfits Boxing 15 results, start time, live stream, Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant

Misfits Boxing 15: Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant airs live from NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on Saturday, May 24. The crossover fight card features a series of bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.

The main event pits Elle Brooke against Paige VanZant. The British OnlyFans model makes the first defense of her MF Boxing middleweight title. The former UFC and BKFC fighter of Dundee, Oregon makes her pro boxing debut. The contest is scheduled for five rounds. Both fighters successfully made the required 125 lbs limit and can lift the strap in case of a victory.

Also on the card, Le’Veon Bell of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Tristan Hamm of Canada square off in the MF Boxing cruiserweight title tournament quarter-finals. As well, Elijah Smith aka “YuddyGangTV” of Phoenix, Arizona and Ree Der Moo aka “Lil Cracra” of Syracuse, New York meet in the MFB lightweight interim title tournament quarter-finals.

Among other bouts, Jeremy Park faces Anthony Vargas at super middleweight. Plus, Bi Nguyen aka “Killer Bee” takes on Silvia Fernandez at super lightweight. In addition, Okemka Jibunor aka “OJ Rose” fights Brendan Kelly at middleweight.

A pair of cruiserweight bouts kicks off the action, featuring Alana Potocnik aka “Alana Vampira” up against Lauren Baker aka “Loza”, and Alysia Magen versus Jessica Duban aka “Fangs”. The full lineup can be found below.

Misfits Boxing 15 live stream

Fans can stream Misfits Boxing 15: Brooke vs VanZant live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia, the live stream begins on Sunday, May 26 at 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively.

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, 5 rounds, middleweight – Brooke’s MFB middleweight title

Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm, 5 rounds, cruiserweight – MFB cruiserweight title tournament quarter-finals

Ree Der Moo aka Lil Cracra vs. Elijah Smith aka YuddyGangTV, 5 rounds, lightweight – MFB lightweight interim title tournament quarter-finals

Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Bi Nguyen aka Killer Bee vs. Silvia Fernandez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Okemka Jibunor aka OJ Rose vs. Brendan Kelly, 4 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary card

Alana Potocnik aka Alana Vampira vs. Lauren Baker aka Loza, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Alysia Magen vs. Jessica Duban aka Fangs, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Misfits Boxing 15 results

Stay tuned for Misfits Boxing 15: Brooke vs VanZant live results.