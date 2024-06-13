Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Video: Elijah Garcia primed for Kyrone Davis fight, looks to become world champion

Elijah Garcia faces Kyrone Davis on top of Davis vs Martin prelims live from Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Unbeaten Elijah Garcia faces Kyrone Davis at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The pair battles it out on the top of the prelims leading to Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin PBC PPV on Prime Video.

At a media workout, Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) showed off his skills and previewed his upcoming bout. The native of Glendale, Arizona said he was prepared for a tough fight against 29-year-old Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey. In addition, the Phoenix, Arizona-based 21-year-old southpaw said he had his eyes on a world title.

“I feel good and I feel ready,” Garcia said. “I had more time to prepare and I know it’s gonna be a tough fight. We’re definitely ready.”

“It’s a blessing to be on another big card. I trained hard and I feel like I earned it. I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

“Hopefully by the end of the year I can call myself a world champion. That’s what I’m aiming for. Last year was great, but that’s in the past.”

In the main event live on pay-per-view, Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix takes on Ukraine’s former world light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC 175-pound belt.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.