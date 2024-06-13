Video: Elijah Garcia primed for Kyrone Davis fight, looks to become world champion

Unbeaten Elijah Garcia faces Kyrone Davis at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The pair battles it out on the top of the prelims leading to Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin PBC PPV on Prime Video.

At a media workout, Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) showed off his skills and previewed his upcoming bout. The native of Glendale, Arizona said he was prepared for a tough fight against 29-year-old Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey. In addition, the Phoenix, Arizona-based 21-year-old southpaw said he had his eyes on a world title.

“I feel good and I feel ready,” Garcia said. “I had more time to prepare and I know it’s gonna be a tough fight. We’re definitely ready.”

“It’s a blessing to be on another big card. I trained hard and I feel like I earned it. I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

“Hopefully by the end of the year I can call myself a world champion. That’s what I’m aiming for. Last year was great, but that’s in the past.”

In the main event live on pay-per-view, Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix takes on Ukraine’s former world light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC 175-pound belt.