Elijah Garcia vs Kyrone Davis among bouts confirmed for Tank-Martin undercard

Elijah Garcia and Kyrone Davis square off on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The bout has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Tank vs Martin prelims live on Prime Video. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Unbeaten Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona goes through the ropes for the first time this year, following three successful outings in 2023. In his previous bout last September, the Phoenix-based 21-year-old southpaw stopped Jose Armando Resendiz in the eighth-round.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring for another big event,” Elijah Garcia said. “Fighting on these major events is an incredible blessing and I plan on delivering another great performance. Kyrone Davis has been in the ring with some very good fighters, and it will be a challenging fight, but my plan is to get the win by any means necessary. I’m really happy we were able to reschedule the fight, because fans are going to see an incredible night of boxing on June 15 and everyone should be tuning in.”

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey also makes his first ring appearance for the year. The Wilmington, Delaware-based 29-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Cruse Stewart last time out in December 2023.

“Training has been going exactly how we need it to,” Kyrone Davis said. “I expect an entertaining and high action fight once we actually get in the ring. Winning is the only result I’m settling for. I’m preparing to leave it all in the ring.”

Also confirmed for the Tank vs Martin undercard, a previously announced bout between former world champion Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) of the Philippines and former title challenger Eduardo Ramirez (28-3-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is set to determine a top contender in the super featherweight division. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, former interim title challenger Roiman Villa (26-2, 24 KOs) of Venezuela faces Ricardo Salas Rodriguez (19-2-2, 14 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27) defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix and former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) of Ukraine clash for the interim WBC 175-pound title.