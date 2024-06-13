Gervonta Davis: I’m gonna break Frank Martin up

Gervonta “Tank” Davis faces Frank Martin at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. A few days ahead of the event, the fighters hosted a final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

29-year-old southpaw “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27) brings to the ring his WBA lightweight title. Three-division world champion of Baltimore vowed to dominate his opponent.

“I’m gonna break you up,” Davis said. “I’m gonna split all that up under your eyes. Every time I tell people something is gonna happen, what happens?”

“It hasn’t even hit him yet. He’ll see Saturday. It’s gonna hit him. Especially when I touch him. What is he bringing to the table that I haven’t seen?”

Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“Come out this Saturday, because it’s gonna be a great fight with a great undercard. Don’t get your popcorn, or your juice, stay locked in. Because I’ve been locked in for a long time now and my give back is gonna be a great performance on Saturday night.”

“He’s shaking up there. He was talking tough yesterday when it was just him. It’s gonna show. He’s a frontrunner.”

“He’s just worried about not getting knocked out. He’s not worrying about winning. He’s trying not to get knocked out.”

“All that movement he has is just fake footwork, it’s regular. Mediocre.”

Frank Martin: If Gervonta Davis acts crazy, he’s going to sleep

29-year-old Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) makes his first attempt to land one of four major belts. The undefeated southpaw of Detroit also said he was confident in his victory and ready to issue a challenge.

“June 15 it’s going down. We’re here. Like I’ve said before, I appreciate ‘Tank’ giving me the opportunity to whoop his a**,” Martin said. “He just hasn’t been in there with anybody like me.”

“This can go down however he wants it to go down. If he acts up, like I’ve been saying, you’re gonna see Gervonta Davis get knocked out. If he acts up, he’s getting knocked out, period. If he acts crazy, he’s going to sleep.”

“Calvin’s telling me to push those buttons, well I’m coming to push every button he’s got. Come out and expect a good fight. Let’s get it.”

“He’s been working his a** off, because he knows what time it is. He’s been grinding. We haven’t seen too much of you. It’s because he knows this is real.”

“It’s a blessing to be in this position, but it won’t hit me until I get the win. I feel like I worked, and that’s why I’m here. Now I have to get this win and then it’ll all hit me.”

“He comes out to hurt everyone he fights. We’ve heard that before. We’re not worried about none of that. We’re ready for whatever he’s about to bring. We got his number.”

“I just have to go in there and fight my fight, be comfortable . He has good power, but it doesn’t matter.”

“I’m here to get my hand raised and come out with that WBA strap. Then there’s a new face in the seat, and it’s gonna be me.”

The co-feature on the card pits David Benavidez against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Two-time super middleweight champion of Phoenix, Arizona and the former world light heavyweight champion of Ukraine battle it out for the interim WBC 175 pound title.

Among the Davis vs Martin PPV undercard bouts, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland takes on former world champion Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic. The contest is for the WBC interim super lightweight belt.

Plus, Carlos Adames squares off against Terrell Gausha. The bout features the WBC middleweight champion of the Dominican Republic up against the challenger of Cleveland, Ohio.