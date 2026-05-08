De Los Santos vs Valenzuela 2 headlines Zuffa Boxing 8 in Las Vegas in June

Edwin De Los Santos faces Jose Valenzuela in a rematch on Sunday, June 28, headlining the eighth edition of Zuffa Boxing. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

The card takes place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

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The two fighters first met on the undercard of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz in Los Angeles in September 2022. De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) – who took the fight on short notice as a replacement for Jezreel Corrales – pulled off an upset, scoring a third-round stoppage victory, twice sending Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) to the canvas along the way.

De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic is coming off a first-round TKO win against Eliot Chavez last December, after his fight with Keyshawn Davis in June was canceled. Earlier in his career, the 26-year-old southpaw unsuccessfully challenged Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBC lightweight title, dropping a unanimous decision.

Mexico’s former WBA super lightweight champion Valenzuela, 26, won his previous bout in February by unanimous decision against Diego Torres at Zuffa Boxing 2. With the victory, the Renton, Washington-based southpaw bounced back from a decision defeat to Gary Antuanne Russell last March, when he lost his title.

The co-feature on the Zuffa Boxing 8 card is a 10-round featherweight matchup between Los Angeles native Omar Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) and former IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (38-4-2, 25 KOs) of the Philippines.

The main card opener is a 10-round super lightweight contest between Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California, and Brandun Lee (30-0, 23 KOs) of Yuba City, California.

Zuffa Boxing 8 marks the promotion’s first event in Las Vegas not to be held at Meta Apex.

The card airs live on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Brazil, and Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

The prelims are expected to be announced shortly.