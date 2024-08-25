Eduardo Nunez vs Miguel Marriaga tops Pacheco-Sulecki undercard

The 10-round bout between Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez and Miguel Marriaga has been set as the co-feature on the Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki undercard. The event takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on August 31. The rest of lineup of action has also been confirmed today.

Riding a 16-fight winning streak, Eduardo Nunez (26-1, 26 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year, as well as debut in the U.S. The 27-year-old Mexican super featherweight won a pair of fights in 2023 via second-round stoppage against Oscar Escandon in October and Jesus Martin Ceyca in March.

“I am happy and motivated by our commitment at the door, against the former contender for the world title on three occasions and adding that we will make our debut in the United States,” Nunez said. “I know he is a strong fighter with a lot of experience but that motivates me even more to arrive in the best condition. We will be ready to go out with our hands raised on August 31.”

Former three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga (31-7, 26 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024 and targets his second straight victory. The Colombian contender defeated Andres Perez by unanimous decision last time out in June. Earlier in his career, the 37-year-old fell short in his title fights against Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oscar Valdez and Nicholas Walters at junior lightweight and featherweight.

“This is a huge opportunity for me to put myself back into position amongst the elite of the division,” Marriaga said. “Sugar is a very good and strong fighter, but I feel great, and I am going to give it everything I have come August 31.”

Also on the Pacheco vs Sulecki undercard, an all-Mexican 10-round super bantamweight bout between WBC Continental Americas titlehilder Arturo Popoca (14-0-1, 8 KOs) and Jesus Arechiga Valdez (21-1, 15 KOs). As well, Jamaican-born British Cheavon Clarke (9-0, 7 KOs) and Houston-based Efetobor Apochi (12-2, 12 KOs) of Nigeria clash in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, interim WBC super flyweight champion Adelaida Ruiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles defends her title against Houston southpaw Ginny Fuchs (3-0, 1 KOs).

On the top of prelims, Fabian Rojo (9-0, 7 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona and Mexico’s Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (15-10-2 7 KOs) go head-to-head in a six-rounder at welterweight. Criztec Bazaldua (5-0 1 KOs) of Long Beach, California meets San Antonio’s Kyle Erwin (7-2 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight. The event opener is a six-round bantamweight bout between Alexander Gueche (5-0 5 KOs) of Harbor City, California and David Vargas Zamora (8-4-2 5 KOs) of Mexico.

In the main event, Seattle-based super middleweight Diego Pacheco (21-0 17 KOs) of LA faces former title challenger Maciej Sulecki (32-2 12 KOs) of Poland. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with WBC USA and WBO International titles at stake.