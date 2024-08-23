Diego Pacheco: I feel comfortable in Seattle, but will always love fighting in LA

Diego Pacheco is back in the ring on August 31, when he faces Maciej Sulecki in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The contest pits the Seattle-based LA native against the former world title challenger of Poland. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight. The WBC USA and WBO International titles are on the line.

In his previous bout in April in Las Vegas, Pacheco (21-0 17 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Shawn McCalman and retained his belts. Last November, the 23-year-old stopped Marcelo Coceres in the ninth round of their main event bout in Inglewood, CA.

“It was an amazing feeling to be able to headline at home at just 22-years-old at YouTube Theater,” Diego Pacheco said. “That was a great experience, and I came out with a ninth round KO against a good opponent. The fans really enjoyed the night, so did I, and this time we’re doing it again in Carson with the same objective, to put on a great show and get another KO victory.”

“From the beginning of my career when I was 18 I got to open up some big shows for some great champions in LA, I boxed at the Staples Center, at The Forum and in Carson, and then headlined at YouTube Theater. That night was amazing, everyone came out to support me so to be doing it again at a higher level is great, I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills again and it is going to be another great turnout.”

Pacheco’s first fight at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA goes back to September 2019, when he eliminated Terry Fernandez in the third round of their bout on the Munguia vs Allotey undercard.

In his next fight in Carson, CA on August 31, Pacheco squares off against Maciej Sulecki (32-2 12 KOs). The 35-year-old Polish super middleweight makes his third consecutive ring appearance in the U.S. and targets his fifth win in a row.

“It’s amazing to think I was at Dignity Health opening the show as a young prospect and now I’m headlining a show here with young fighters on my undercard,” Diego Pacheco said. “It’s a great feeling having fighters look up to me and be one of the best fighters right now from LA. I love hearing ‘from Los Angeles, California’ when I’m being announced, and I always want to represent the city well.”

“I’d just turned 18 the first time I boxed at Dignity Health. I had a lot of family and friends there supporting me and I delivered a first round knockout, the love I got was amazing and every time I fight in LA it’s the same, so I can’t wait for August 31.”

“I was just a kid then, I was new to the pro ranks, no headgear, the spotlight, doing interviews, everything. Now I feel like I have more experience, I’m a father now, so there’s a lot of things that come into play that will benefit me in my career. I’m stronger and faster, and just a lot better than I was then. I’m excited to show the fans that as I’m getting older, I’m getting better, I’m getting stronger, and I’m looking forward to delivering once again.”

“I love being in Seattle, I think it’s the perfect place to raise a family and also do my training camps and stay locked in and focused. When I come to LA now it’s for business or to see my family, I feel comfortable here in Seattle, I love it and I don’t see myself going anywhere else, but I will always love fighting in Los Angeles.”

“Before starting my family in Seattle, I was on my own and I didn’t have any responsibilities, nothing to think about, I just did what I wanted to do. I was young and reckless a little bit, but now I’ve calmed down a lot, I’m more focused, I get my rest, and I feel amazing. I look at life very differently now, I have my family, I have people who depend on me and that’s extra motivation to get where I want to get to.”

In June 2019, Sulecki challenged Demetrius Andrade for WBO middleweight title, but dropped a unanimous decision.

Among the bouts featured on the Pacheco vs Sulecki undercard, Mexican super bantamweight Arturo Popoca (14-0-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas title against compatriot Jesus Arechiga Valdez (21-1, 15 KOs). Jamaican-born British cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (9-0, 7 KOs) faces Houston-based Efetobor Apochi (12-2, 12 KOs) of Nigeria. LA’s Adelaida Ruiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) defends her interim WBC super flyweight title against Houston southpaw Ginny Fuchs (3-0, 1 KOs).