Photos: Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams bests Patrice Volny, sets sights on world title

On undercard, Edgar Berlanga stops Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz, Omari Jones TKO's Alessio Mastronunzio, and Jamaine Ortiz decisions Yomar Alamo

By Parviz Iskenderov
Austin 'Ammo' Williams during his boxing bout against Patrice Volny
Austin 'Ammo' Williams during his bout against Patrice Volny at Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL, on March 15, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Austin “Ammo” Williams emerged victorious on March 15 when he faced Patrice Volny at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. The pair went head-to-head for 12 rounds at middleweight, with the WBA Continental Americas title at stake.

Williams from Milwaukee, WI claimed the win, defeating Canada’s Volny by unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 118-110, 116-112, and 115-113.

28-year-old Williams improved to 18-1, 12 KOs, and secured his second win in a row since suffering his first career defeat via an 11th-round stoppage against Hamzah Sheeraz in mid-2024. Volny dropped to 19-2, 13 KOs, getting his three-fight winning streak snapped.

“I can be proud of this, I can go and celebrate this with my family, probably for 20 minutes,” Williams said post-fight. “And then I am right back to work. Because I am coming for it all. World championships, undisputed titles, I am coming for every single fighter in the middleweight division. I am coming.”

Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny
Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Patrice Volny vs Austin Williams
Patrice Volny vs Austin Williams | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny
Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Patrice Volny
Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Austin Williams victorious over Patrice Volny
Austin Williams victorious over Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny after the fight
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny after the fight | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

In Williams vs Volny undercard action

In the co-feature, Brooklyn’s former super middleweight title challenger Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) rebounded from a defeat against Canelo Alvarez last September, outclassing fellow Puerto Rican Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz (20-2-1, 16 KOs). Ortiz was knocked down twice, and when Berlanga was on the verge of sending him to the canvas again, referee Chris Young stepped in and waved the fight off to prevent further punishment. The official time was 2:31 of the opening round.

Post-fight, promoter Eddie Hearn stated that he would like to see Berlanga face former champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Ashland City, TN.

Among other Williams vs Volny results, Orlando’s Olympic silver medalist Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) successfully debuted in professional boxing with a TKO victory over Alessio Mastronunzio (14-6, 4 KOs) from Italy. Referee Luis Pabon intervened after Jones landed a series of punches. The super welterweight bout was stopped at 22 seconds into the second round.

In the main card opener, Jamaine Ortiz (19-2-1, 9 KOs) from Worcester, MA defeated Yomar Alamo (22-4-1, 13 KOs) from Puerto Rico by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, the scores were 99-91, 98-92, and 99-91. Ortiz retained his WBA Continental USA title.

Edgar Berlanga knocks down Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz
Edgar Berlanga knocks down Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Edgar Berlanga
Edgar Berlanga | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Omari Jones victorious over Alessio Mastronunzio
Omari Jones victorious over Alessio Mastronunzio | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Omari Jones
Omari Jones | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jamaine Ortiz throws a hook in his bout against Yomar Alamo
Jamaine Ortiz throws a hook in his bout against Yomar Alamo | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jamaine Ortiz
Jamaine Ortiz | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Among the prelims, Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (4-0, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico defeated Carl Rogers (3-2) of Columbia, MO via third-round TKO at super featherweight. Pablo Valdez (9-0, 8 KOs) of New York defeated Argentina’s Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (37-11-1, 18 KOs) via fifth-round TKO in a welterweight bout contested after the main event.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

