Shakur Stevenson faces William Zepeda in New York City in July

The world title fight between Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda is set for July 12 in New York City. The contest features Newark’s undefeated WBC lightweight champion up against the unbeaten interim titleholder from Mexico.

Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt. The Houston, TX-based 27-year-old southpaw is coming off a win via ninth-round TKO against short-notice opponent Josh Padley in February.

Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) makes his first attempt to get on top of the division. The 28-year-old southpaw of San Mateo Atenco, México, is fresh off a win by majority decision in a rematch against Tevin Farmer in late March.

The Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda bout was reported by The Ring on Friday. Details regarding the venue and tickets, as well as undercard matchups, are expected to be confirmed shortly.