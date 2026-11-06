IBF orders Osleys Iglesias title defense against Malik Zinad

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered a super middleweight championship bout between champion Osleys Iglesias and No. 4-ranked contender Malik Zinad. According to The Ring, if the parties do not reach an agreement by December 4, a purse bid will follow.

Cuba’s Iglesias (16-0, 15 KOs) won his previous bout in October in Quebec City by seventh-round TKO against Oliver Zaren. With the victory, the 28-year-old southpaw made the first successful defense of his belt.

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Libya’s Zinad (24-1, 18 KOs) hasn’t fought since last November, when he stopped Ante Bilic in the sixth round in London. In June 2024, the 32-year-old challenged Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title but suffered a defeat via sixth-round TKO.