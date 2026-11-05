Butler vs Bazinyan new co-feature in Montreal as Perez withdraws with injury

The bout between Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan is the new co-feature to Orobio vs Cedeno on November 12 at Casino de Montréal in Montreal. The original co-feature, which was set to pit Lenar Perez against Artur Ziyatdinov, has been canceled.

Cuban cruiserweight Perez (17-0, 15 KOs) was forced to withdraw from his WBA Continental Americas title defense against Uzbekistan’s Ziyatdinov (17-3, 14 KOs) due to an injury he suffered in training.

Canada’s Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Armenia’s Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) meet in a super middleweight bout that has been rescheduled for the fourth time.

The event promoter, Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM), announced the changes to the card on Thursday.

Advertisement

Atop the fight card, undefeated Colombian Jhon Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) defends his WBA and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight titles against unbeaten Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Among the undercard bouts, Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) and Poland’s Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs) meet at lightweight.

The event will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Current fight card