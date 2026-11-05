Subscribe
HomeBoxing

IBF orders Delgado and Biyarslanov to resume title negotiations

IBF orders Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov to resume negotiations for the IBF super lightweight title

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add to Preferred Sources
Lindolfo Delgado during the weigh-in
Lindolfo Delgado during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 4, 2025. Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov to resume negotiations for the vacant IBF super lightweight title. If the two parties cannot reach an agreement by November 23, a purse bid will follow.

  • Mexico’s Delgado (24-0, 16 KOs) and Canada-based Biyarslanov (21-0, 17 KOs) were originally scheduled to square off on the undercard of Canelo vs Mbilli on October 31 in Riyadh.
  • The fight was canceled after Delgado and his team did not travel to Saudi Arabia, reportedly due to safety concerns and delays in receiving travel information.

The IBF 140-pound title became vacant after Richardson Hitchins relinquished the belt to move up to welterweight.

Advertisement

Delgado is ranked No. 1 by the IBF, while Biyarslanov is No. 3. The No. 2 spot is currently listed as not rated.

  • Delgado, 31, hasn’t fought since last November, when he won the title eliminator by split decision against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
  • Biyarslanov, 31, was last in action in April in Montreal, scoring a seventh-round stoppage victory over Jimerr Espinosa.

More information is expected to follow shortly.

Add to Preferred Sources
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here