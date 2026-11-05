IBF orders Delgado and Biyarslanov to resume title negotiations

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov to resume negotiations for the vacant IBF super lightweight title. If the two parties cannot reach an agreement by November 23, a purse bid will follow.

Mexico’s Delgado (24-0, 16 KOs) and Canada-based Biyarslanov (21-0, 17 KOs) were originally scheduled to square off on the undercard of Canelo vs Mbilli on October 31 in Riyadh.

The fight was canceled after Delgado and his team did not travel to Saudi Arabia, reportedly due to safety concerns and delays in receiving travel information.

The IBF 140-pound title became vacant after Richardson Hitchins relinquished the belt to move up to welterweight.

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Delgado is ranked No. 1 by the IBF, while Biyarslanov is No. 3. The No. 2 spot is currently listed as not rated.

Delgado, 31, hasn’t fought since last November, when he won the title eliminator by split decision against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Biyarslanov, 31, was last in action in April in Montreal, scoring a seventh-round stoppage victory over Jimerr Espinosa.

More information is expected to follow shortly.