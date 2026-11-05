Lomachenko re-signs with Top Rank ahead of ring return early next year

Vasiliy Lomachenko ends his retirement and is set to compete at super featherweight and pursue an undisputed title. The three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine is expected to return to the ring in early 2027.

In his previous bout in mid-2024 in Perth, Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) defeated George Kambosos Jr. by unanimous decision to win the vacant IBF lightweight title.

In June the following year, the 38-year-old announced his retirement.

On Thursday, it was announced that Lomachenko had signed a new multi-year partnership with Top Rank through his newly formed Loma Power Promotion.

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“God works in mysterious ways. I thought I would never step back into the ring again as a boxer. But our Lord Jesus Christ had other plans for me,” Lomachenko said. “I’m happy to be living this boxing life once again. I’m grateful to everyone who is once again part of this journey.”

“Special respect and gratitude to Egis [Klimas], who, despite my firm belief that my boxing career was over, never stopped believing that we would step into the ring again. He put in a tremendous amount of work and effort to get us back in the race.”

Lomachenko challenged Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title in May 2023 but fell short, dropping a unanimous decision.

He is now set to make an attempt at claiming all the major belts at 130 lbs, which he considers his natural weight.