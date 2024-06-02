Subscribe
Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev new date official for October

Bivol & Beterbiev clash for undisputed light heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
The new fight date for Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev has been made official for Saturday, October 12. The contest for the undisputed light heavyweight title takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Kyrgyzstan-born Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) is a WBA light heavyweight champion. Montreal-based Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) is a unified WBC, WBO and IBF 175-pound titles holder.

The pair was originally expected to battle it out on June 1 at the same venue. The bout was postponed after Beterbiev suffered injury in training.

Bivol fought Malik Zinad on the “Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5” card, and stopped the replacement opponent in the sixth round. Post-fight, Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh announced October 12 as the new date for the Bivol vs Beterviev showdown.

While DAZN is likely to be a platform to stream the fight live, the broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

