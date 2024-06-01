Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Wilder vs Zhang results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang live results from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Deontay Wilder faces Zhilei Zhang live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 1, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang battle it out live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 1. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5”.

Both fighters look to get back in the win column. Former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabam dropped a unanimous decision against Joseph Parker last December. China’s former interim WBO titleholder Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) was defeated by Parker via majority decision in March. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight.

In a 12-round world championship action, Raymond Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs). In another 12-round world title bout, Kyrgyzstan-born Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his WBA light heavyweight belt against Malta-based Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) of Libya.

Also on the card a 12-round light heavyweight bout between Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of London and Willy Hutchinson (17-1, 13 KOs) of Scotland. In a 12-rounder at heavyweight, British former WBA “Regular” champion Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) meets Filip Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) of Croatia. Plus, Austin Williams (16-0, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) of the UK go head to head in a 12-rounder at light heavyweight.

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang live stream

Boxing fans can stream Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang live on DAZN PPV. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

In the UK, the event airs live on Saturday, June 1 at 7 pm BST. In Australia, the live stream begins on Sunday, June 2 at 4 am AEST.

Watch on DAZN

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang results

Stay tuned for Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang live results.

  • Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA title
  • Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA title
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.