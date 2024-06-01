Wilder vs Zhang results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang battle it out live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 1. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5”.

Both fighters look to get back in the win column. Former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabam dropped a unanimous decision against Joseph Parker last December. China’s former interim WBO titleholder Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) was defeated by Parker via majority decision in March. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight.

In a 12-round world championship action, Raymond Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs). In another 12-round world title bout, Kyrgyzstan-born Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his WBA light heavyweight belt against Malta-based Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) of Libya.

Also on the card a 12-round light heavyweight bout between Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of London and Willy Hutchinson (17-1, 13 KOs) of Scotland. In a 12-rounder at heavyweight, British former WBA “Regular” champion Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) meets Filip Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) of Croatia. Plus, Austin Williams (16-0, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) of the UK go head to head in a 12-rounder at light heavyweight.

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang live stream

Boxing fans can stream Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang live on DAZN PPV. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

In the UK, the event airs live on Saturday, June 1 at 7 pm BST. In Australia, the live stream begins on Sunday, June 2 at 4 am AEST.

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang results

Stay tuned for Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang live results.