Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol June fight off due to injury

Beterbiev vs Bivol to be rescheduled before the end of 2024

By Parviz Iskenderov
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol postponed due to injury
The bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol has been postponed. The undefeated light heavyweight champions were scheduled to square off for the undisputed title on June 1 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The contest fell off after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus in training. The fight is expected to be rescheduled to a new date before the end of 2024.

Montreal-based Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) is unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion. Kyrgyzstan-born Dmitriy Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) is a WBA 175-pound titleholder.

The Beterbiev vs Bivol bout was expected to crown the first undisputed light heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

