Desley Robinson faces Tamm Thibeault in co-feature to Johnson vs Thorslund

Desley Robinson defends her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles against Tammara Thibeault on August 8 at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature to Cherneka Johnson vs Dina Thorslund.

Australia’s Robinson (12-3, 4 KOs) makes the second defense of her 160-pound belts. In her previous outing on the Han vs Holm 2 undercard in May, the 38-year-old defeated Mary Spencer by unanimous decision.

Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) of Canada makes her first attempt to become a champion. The 29-year-old comes off a first-round stoppage victory over Cristina Mazzotta last September.

Thibeault was scheduled to face Brazil’s Nadja Jesus Santos (5-0, 3 KOs) on the Baumgardner vs Shin undercard in April. The fight was canceled due to visa-related issue for Santos.

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“This is the best fight that can be made in the middleweight division right now,” Robinson said. “Tamm Thibeault is a two-time Olympian, an amateur world champion, and the number one contender for a reason. I’ve been waiting for a challenge like this. The best should fight the best, and on Saturday, August 8, I’ll be ready to defend my unified world titles live on ESPN.”

Thibeault said, “Saturday, August 8 can’t come soon enough. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, but more than anything, I feel ready. I’m so grateful to MVP for giving me this opportunity in my fifth fight to show what I’m truly capable of, and to become a unified world champion.”

“I’m preparing mentally and physically for a tough, experienced opponent, someone who knows what championship boxing looks like. I’m ready to go to war if that’s what it takes. This is not an opportunity I will let slip away.”

Shurretta Metcalf meets Amanda Galle on Johnson vs Thorslund undercard

The bout between former champion Shurretta Metcalf and former undisputed title challenger Amanda Galle has been added to the Johnson vs Thorslund undercard. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super flyweight.

Dallas’ 41-year-old Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping her IBF bantamweight title by ninth-round TKO against Cherneka Johnson last July.

Canada’s 37-year-old Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO), who earlier in her career held the IBO 118-pound strap, challenged Johnson for her undisputed title last December but fell short by unanimous decision.

“Champions don’t get built by taking easy fights. They get built by beating the best,” Metcalf said. “Amanda Galle is a former world champion coming off the biggest fight of her career, and I respect what she brings to the ring. But I’ve already beaten undefeated fighters, world champions, and former world champions throughout my career, and after I beat her live on ESPN, the road to my second world title gets even clearer.”

Galle said, “They say you’re only as good as your last fight. Well, the last time I stepped into the ring on Jake vs Joshua, I won ‘Performance of the Night’! I’m back, live on ESPN, to remind everyone why and ready to put the 115 lb division on notice to watch out for Amanda Galle.”

In the 10-round main event, Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 7 KOs) of Australia by way of New Zealand defends her undisputed bantamweight title against two-division champion Dina Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) of Denmark.

Other undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Current Johnson vs Thorslund fight card

Cherneka Johnson (19-2, 8 KOs) vs. Dina Thorslund (24-0, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, Johnson’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO bantamweight titles

Desley Robinson (12-3, 4 KOs) vs. Tammara Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs), 10 rounds, Robinson’s IBF and WBO middleweight titles

Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) vs. Amanda Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, super flyweight