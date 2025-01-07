Denys Berinchyk faces Keyshawn Davis in New York in February

The bout between Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis headlines a Top Rank boxing card at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on February 14. The scheduled 12-round world championship showdown airs live on ESPN.

Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) puts his WBO lightweight title on the line and makes the first defense of his belt. The undefeated 36-year-old champion from Ukraine landed the vacant 135 lbs strap by split decision against Emanuel Navarrete last May.

“I’m not going to make any big statements or shower my opponent with compliments,” Denys Berinchyk said. “I’ll just say one thing: Don’t relax, dude! It won’t be an easy fight for you!”

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The unbeaten 25-year-old contender is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Gustavo Daniel Lemos last November. Earlier in 2024, the Norfolk, Virginia, native earned a unanimous decision against Miguel Madueno and stopped Jose Pedraza in the second round.

“This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for. Denys Berinchyk called me out, and I answered,” Keyshawn Davis said. “A new era in the lightweight division begins on February 14th. Be there in person or watch it live on ESPN because what I’m going to do must be seen to be believed.”

Xander Zayas vs Slawa Spomer tops undercard

The co-feature is a 10-round super welterweight matchup between Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer. Sunrise, Florida-based 22-year-old Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico defeated Damian Sosa by unanimous decision last September. 32-year-old Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany makes his U.S. debut following his win via first-round TKO against Adam Ngange last November.

The main card opener pits Vito Mielnicki Jr. against Connor Coyle in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Mielnicki (20-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey moves up a weight class following three successful outings in 2024, which include a majority decision against Khalil El Harraz last time out in September. Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland defeated Kyle Lomotey by decision last August.

Among other bouts featured on the Berinchyk vs Davis undercard, Rohan Polanco faces Jean Carlos Torres in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Dominican Polanco (14-0, 9 KOs) stopped Marcelino Nicolas Lopez in the sixth round last September and secured his third win for the year. Torres (22-1, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico TKO’d Raul Ugueto in the eighth round last February and recorded his third win in a row.

Abdullah Mason takes on Manuel Jaimes in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Mason (16-0, 14 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio won five fights last year by way of stoppage, including a second-round KO against Yohan Vasquez in November. Jaimes (16-2-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California dropped a unanimous decision against Rolando Romero in September, which snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Tiger Johnson meets Quashawn Toler in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio landed his third win of the year last September, scoring a unanimous decision against Yomar Alamo. Toler (17-3, 12 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio lost two fights in a row by UD against Julian Rodriguez and Vlad Panin.

In addition, Nico Ali Walsh makes his ring appearance in a six-rounder at middleweight. His opponent is yet to be named. Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois defeated Sona Akale and Charles Stanford by unanimous decision last June and March, respectively.