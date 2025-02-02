Subscribe
David Benavidez vs David Morrell post-fight press conference video

Benavidez vs Morrell post-fight press conference follows their light heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1, David Benavidez and David Morrell host a post-fight press conference. The matchup features a pair of undefeated light heavyweights in a 12-round clash with two belts up for grabs.

Former two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ defends the interim WBC strap that he claimed in his previous fight by unanimous decision against Oleksandr Gvozdyk last June. Former WBA ‘Regular’ 168-pound champion Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) from Cuba brings to the ring his WBA ‘Regular’ 175-pound belt following his win by UD against Radivoje Kalajdzic last August.

The co-feature is a 12-round championship rematch between Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) and Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs). Figueroa of Weslaco, TX puts his WBA featherweight title on the line. Fulton of Philadelphia, PA won their first fight in November 2021 by majority decision and became a unified super bantamweight champion.

The Benavidez vs Morrell post-fight press conference starts at approximately 12:30 am ET on February 2.

