Full fight video: David Benavidez claims title by decision against Oleksandr Gvozdyk

David Benavidez returns to the ring on February 1 when he faces David Morrell at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former two-time super middleweight champion promised his “best performance yet.” In addition, the native of Phoenix, Arizona brings to the ring his interim WBC light heavyweight belt.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) was in action last June, also in Las Vegas. Making his 175-pound debut, the undefeated 28-year-old went up against the former champion in the division, Oleksandr Gvozdyk from Ukraine. The contest served as the co-feature to Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin.

The pair squared off in the 12-round bout with the interim WBC title at stake. Benavidez came out on top, defeating Gvozdyk by unanimous decision with the scores 117-111, 119-109, and 116-112. With the victory, he claimed the strap and made a successful debut in his new weight class.

Stepping through the ropes for the first time in over seven months in his next fight on Saturday in Las Vegas, David Benavidez takes on unbeaten Cuban David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs). The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based 27-year-old southpaw puts his WBA “Regular” title on the line.