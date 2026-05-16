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Live results: Filip Hrgovic stops Dave Allen in third round – Video

Dave Allen and Filip Hrgovic clash for the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title, live from Doncaster, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Dave Allen faces Filip Hrgovic tonight, Saturday, May 16, live from Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England. The two fighters clash for the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

  • Doncaster’s Allen (25-8-2, 20 KOs) is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Karim Berredjem in February on the undercard of Wood vs Warrington 2.
  • Former interim IBF heavyweight title challenger Hrgovic (19-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia aims for his third straight win after defeating David Adeleye and Joe Joyce by decision last year.

In the co-feature, Louie O’Doherty (11-0, 3 KOs) defends his British lightweight title against Ahmed Hatim (12-0, 3 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the vacant Commonwealth title also on the line.

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On the undercard, England’s Michael Gomez Jr. (22-2, 7 KOs) and Lee McGregor (16-2-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland meet in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Plus, a 10-round super welterweight matchup pits Carl Fail (11-0, 4 KOs) of England against Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales (18-17, 4 KOs) of Mexico.

Allen vs Hrgovic results

Main card

  • Filip Hrgovic def. Dave Allen by TKO (R3, 2:37)
  • Michael Gomez Jnr def. Lee McGregor by TKO (R6, 2:37)
  • Louie O’Doherty def. Ahmed Hatim by unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109)
  • Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev def. Alexis Nahuel Torres by points (60-54)

Prelims

  • Carl Fail def. Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales by points (70-72)
  • Joe Hayden def. Ryan Frost by TKO (R5, 1:25)
  • Kian Hamilton def. Les Urry by points (40-36)
  • Bradley Casey def. Renars Rusins by TKO (R2, 2:46)
  • John Tom Varey def. Stephen Jackson by points (40-36)
  • Ted Jackson def. Mike Byles by TKO (R1, 2:12)

Allen vs Hrgovic live blog

Filip Hrgovic TKOs Dave Allen in third round

Filip Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs) defeats Dave Allen (25-9-2, 20 KOs) by third-round TKO to claim the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 2:37 of the round as Allen’s corner threw in the towel.

Filip Hrgovic lands a punch during his bout against Dave Allen
Filip Hrgovic lands a punch during his bout against Dave Allen at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on May 16, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry

Michael Gomez Jnr stops Lee McGregor in sixth round

Michael Gomez Jnr (23-2, 8 KOs) defeats Lee McGregor (16-3-1, 11 KOs) by sixth-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:37 of the round.

Michael Gomez Jnr lands a punch during his bout against Lee McGregor
Michael Gomez Jnr lands a punch during his bout against Lee McGregor at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on May 16, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry

Louie O'Doherty defeats Ahmed Hatim by decision

Louie O’Doherty (12-0, 3 KOs) defeats Ahmed Hatim (12-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his British lightweight title and win the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109.

Louie O'Doherty lands a punch during his bout against Ahmed Hatim
Louie O'Doherty lands a punch during his bout against Ahmed Hatim at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on May 16, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev defeats Alexis Nahuel Torres by decision

In the main card opener, Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Alexis Nahuel Torres (13-16-2, 7 KOs) via a 60-54 points decision in a six-round welterweight bout.

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev during his bout against Alexis Nahuel Torres
Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev during his bout against Alexis Nahuel Torres at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on May 16, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry

Allen vs Hrgovic Prelims

The prelims start at 10:55 a.m. ET / 3:55 p.m. BST. The results will be added as the stream concludes. Watch it below.

Live blog will cover the main card.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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