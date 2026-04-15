Chukhadzhian vs Donovan title eliminator set for May in Germany

Karen Chukhadzhian faces Paddy Donovan on May 15 at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany. The two former title challengers square off in a final eliminator for the IBF welterweight title. Broadcast information has yet to be confirmed.

Chukhadzhian (26-3, 14 KOs) of Ukraine has earned two victories since falling short by decision against then-IBF 147-pound champion Jaron Ennis in their rematch in November 2024. The 29-year-old defeated Joel Marcos Mafauad by second-round TKO last October and Cristian Javier Ayala by decision in May.

Advertisement

“This final eliminator is my chance to prove I belong at the very top,” Chukhadzhian said. “I’ve faced the best and I’m ready to outwork and outlast Paddy Donovan to earn my shot at the world title.”

Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) of Ireland comes off a split decision defeat to Lewis Crocker in their rematch for the vacant IBF welterweight title last September. The 27-year-old southpaw was scheduled to face Liam Paro in an eliminator bout in January in Brisbane, Australia, but withdrew due to illness.

“I’m coming to Mannheim to win big and move closer to a world title,” Donovan said. “Karen is tough and experienced, but I have the power and hunger to take the victory and make my mark.”

In the co-feature, undefeated German heavyweight Emanuel Odiase (10-0, 8 KOs) faces British veteran Nick Webb (19-3, 15 KOs) for the WBO European title.

The Chukhadzhian vs. Donovan undercard includes:

Peter Kadiru (22-1, 13 KOs) vs. Senad Gashi (34-4, 32 KOs), heavyweight

Viktor Jurk (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. TBA, heavyweight

Nellie Tiafack (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. heavyweight

Aleksander Okafor (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Elija Ulkuseven (8-0, 6 KOs), German cruiserweight title

Devrin Gokduman (13-0, 8 KOs) vs. TBA, IBF European lightweight title

Olowule Jan Coisek (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, middleweight

Edmon Avagyan vs. TBA, 4 rounds, cruiserweight