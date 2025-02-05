Darius Fulghum vs Winfred Harris Jr tops Duarte-Prograis undercard

The bout between Darius Fulghum and Winfred Harris Jr is set, along with other matchups, on the undercard of Oscar Duarte vs Regis Prograis. The event takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on February 15. The pair square off in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

Unbeaten Fulghum (13-0, 11 KOs) puts his WBA Intercontinental title on the line following four successful outings in 2024. The 28-year-old native of El Paso, Texas is coming off a win via third-round TKO against Christopher Pearson on the Schofield vs Giron card last November in Las Vegas.

Winfred Harris Jr (22-2-2, 10 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan looks to return to winning ways after facing Immanuwel Aleem in a bout that ended in a technical draw last November in Hanover, Maryland. The contest marked the 29-year-old’s first fight in over two years, after he was stopped by Sena Agbeko in the ninth round in July 2022.

Also confirmed for the Duarte vs Prograis undercard is a 10-round flyweight matchup between Ricardo Sandoval (25-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA and Saleto Henderson (10-1, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Sandoval defends his WBC ‘Silver’ title.

As well, Chicago’s Kenneth Sims Jr (21-2-1, 8 KOs) and Kendo Castaneda (21-7, 9 KOs) of San Antonio meet in a 10-rounder at welterweight. The main card opener is a six-round welterweight bout between Joel Iriarte (5-0, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California and South Carolina’s Steven Thomas (4-0, 2 KOs).

Among the prelims, Mexico City’s Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (8-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Carlos Miranda (7-1, 3 KOs) of Honduras in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Denver’s Daniel Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Francisco Javier Grande Pacheco (7-3-2) of Mexicali in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Petr Khamukov (13-0, 6 KOs) faces Miami’s Dayan Depestre (5-0-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Gael Cabrera (6-0, 4 KOs) and Roberto Pucheta (14-25-3, 8 KOs) clash in a six-round all-Mexican showdown at super bantamweight. Javier Meza (1-0, 1 KO) of Amarillo, Texas and Rickey Smith (0-2) of Bellevue, Nebraska go head-to-head in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Plus, Fabian Guzman (6-0, 6 KOs) of Oranga, CA makes his ring appearance in a six-rounder at middleweight, and Kevin Gudino (1-0, 1 KO) of Bakersfield steps through the ropes in a four-rounder at bantamweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The main event features Oscar Duarte (28-2-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico up against NOLA’s former two-time 140-pound champion Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.